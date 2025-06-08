- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
306
Profit Trade:
272 (88.88%)
Loss Trade:
34 (11.11%)
Best Trade:
59.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-294.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 782.33 USD (10 662 814 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 575.39 USD (17 507 893 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (123.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
261.55 USD (30)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
92.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
635.73%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.56
Long Trade:
196 (64.05%)
Short Trade:
110 (35.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.69
Profitto previsto:
-2.59 USD
Profitto medio:
6.55 USD
Perdita media:
-75.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-997.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-997.59 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-99.21%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
793.06 USD
Massimale:
1 408.50 USD (99.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
99.89% (1 408.50 USD)
Per equità:
98.86% (1 035.72 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|305
|EURUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-794
|EURUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-6.8M
|EURUSD
|77
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.66 USD
Worst Trade: -294 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 30
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -997.59 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 251
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.00 × 38
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 14
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.50 × 10
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.97 × 37
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 6
|1.21 × 298
|
OctaFX-Real6
|1.53 × 118
|
CXMDirect-Live
|1.57 × 58
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live
|2.36 × 258
|
FBS-Real-3
|3.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|3.60 × 10
Non ci sono recensioni
