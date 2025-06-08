SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Eid Al Adha
Bobby Fischer

Eid Al Adha

Bobby Fischer
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -100%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
306
Profit Trade:
272 (88.88%)
Loss Trade:
34 (11.11%)
Best Trade:
59.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-294.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 782.33 USD (10 662 814 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 575.39 USD (17 507 893 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (123.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
261.55 USD (30)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
92.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
635.73%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.56
Long Trade:
196 (64.05%)
Short Trade:
110 (35.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.69
Profitto previsto:
-2.59 USD
Profitto medio:
6.55 USD
Perdita media:
-75.75 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-997.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-997.59 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-99.21%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
793.06 USD
Massimale:
1 408.50 USD (99.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
99.89% (1 408.50 USD)
Per equità:
98.86% (1 035.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 305
EURUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -794
EURUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -6.8M
EURUSD 77
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.66 USD
Worst Trade: -294 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 30
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -997.59 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 8
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 251
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.00 × 38
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
PacificUnionLLC-Live 2
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.50 × 10
OctaFX-Real8
0.97 × 37
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
1.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 6
1.21 × 298
OctaFX-Real6
1.53 × 118
CXMDirect-Live
1.57 × 58
FxPro.com-Real07
2.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live
2.36 × 258
FBS-Real-3
3.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
3.60 × 10
10 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 17:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.28 11:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 21:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 02:28
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 02:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 03:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 02:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.54% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 00:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 01:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 03:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 19:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.10 18:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 19:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.04 06:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.