SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TTMS Combo 746
Chi Hang Lee

TTMS Combo 746

Chi Hang Lee
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
184 settimane
1 / 20K USD
crescita dal 2022 815%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31 328
Profit Trade:
21 427 (68.39%)
Loss Trade:
9 901 (31.60%)
Best Trade:
835.68 AUD
Worst Trade:
-1 030.04 AUD
Profitto lordo:
86 140.74 AUD (2 520 508 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-64 410.43 AUD (2 232 029 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
218 (376.51 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
987.58 AUD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.80%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
93
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.30
Long Trade:
15 264 (48.72%)
Short Trade:
16 064 (51.28%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.34
Profitto previsto:
0.69 AUD
Profitto medio:
4.02 AUD
Perdita media:
-6.51 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
121 (-767.70 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 583.46 AUD (27)
Crescita mensile:
7.08%
Previsione annuale:
86.05%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 959.58 AUD
Massimale:
6 584.30 AUD (26.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.19% (4 270.47 AUD)
Per equità:
47.07% (5 077.68 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 18947
NZDCAD 3566
AUDCAD 3447
AUDNZD 2754
AUDUSD 1942
XAUUSD 407
GBPUSD 265
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
NZDCAD 6K
AUDCAD 7.3K
AUDNZD 2.6K
AUDUSD 2.5K
XAUUSD 362
GBPUSD -4.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 78K
NZDCAD 119K
AUDCAD 120K
AUDNZD 4K
AUDUSD -8.6K
XAUUSD 8K
GBPUSD -33K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +835.68 AUD
Worst Trade: -1 030 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 27
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +376.51 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -767.70 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.59 × 417
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.62 × 3625
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 216
JunoMarkets-Server
1.54 × 26
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.20 × 459
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
6.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
6.71 × 164
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
6.81 × 58
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.05 × 346
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
7.22 × 294
PUPrime-Live
7.71 × 7
Forex.com-Live 536
7.82 × 22
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
8.90 × 20
5 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

New Description on 21/07/2025

This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).

Minimum Balance: AUD10000

Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month

         Yearly compound return 300% a year

Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000

Please note:

All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.

I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.

I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.


================================================================================================

Old Description below:

Hello, welcome to TTM signal

  • 99% automated trading with manaul order management
  • Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
  • Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
  • Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
  • Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year
  • Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%

  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Min deposit USD$6500
  • Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 04:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 03:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 02:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.15 22:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.06 08:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati