- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|18947
|NZDCAD
|3566
|AUDCAD
|3447
|AUDNZD
|2754
|AUDUSD
|1942
|XAUUSD
|407
|GBPUSD
|265
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|NZDCAD
|6K
|AUDCAD
|7.3K
|AUDNZD
|2.6K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|362
|GBPUSD
|-4.3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|78K
|NZDCAD
|119K
|AUDCAD
|120K
|AUDNZD
|4K
|AUDUSD
|-8.6K
|XAUUSD
|8K
|GBPUSD
|-33K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.59 × 417
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.62 × 3625
|
GMI3-Real
|1.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 216
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.54 × 26
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.20 × 459
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.70 × 369
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.80 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.60 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server
|6.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|6.71 × 164
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|6.81 × 58
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.05 × 346
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|7.22 × 294
|
PUPrime-Live
|7.71 × 7
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.82 × 22
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|8.90 × 20
New Description on 21/07/2025
This signal is combination of TTM655, TTM864 and TTM697(safer version).
Minimum Balance: AUD10000
Goal: Monthly return AUD1000 a month
Yearly compound return 300% a year
Risk: Max Drawdown of AUD5000-8000
Please note:
All entry signals are low risk entry points and testing results shows this strategy is safe for the last 5 years.
I suggest follow this signal and withdraw starting principal before trying to compound return.
I aim to provide followers with stable and safe income in the long run.
================================================================================================
Old Description below:
Hello, welcome to TTM signal
- 99% automated trading with manaul order management
- Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
- Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
- Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
- Target 5% per Month or 100-120% per Year
- Typical Max Drawdown within 5-20%
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Min deposit USD$6500
- Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month