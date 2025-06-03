SegnaliSezioni
HibKatarininMP
Katarina Terzic

HibKatarininMP

Katarina Terzic
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
165
Profit Trade:
83 (50.30%)
Loss Trade:
82 (49.70%)
Best Trade:
51.22 EUR
Worst Trade:
-28.86 EUR
Profitto lordo:
438.65 EUR (25 001 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-301.96 EUR (21 731 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (100.33 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.33 EUR (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
61.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.24%
Ultimo trade:
19 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.87
Long Trade:
82 (49.70%)
Short Trade:
83 (50.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.45
Profitto previsto:
0.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.28 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.68 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-73.05 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73.05 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
-3.75%
Previsione annuale:
-45.48%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.88 EUR
Massimale:
73.05 EUR (16.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.58% (73.05 EUR)
Per equità:
21.07% (15.17 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 165
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 156
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.22 EUR
Worst Trade: -29 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +100.33 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -73.05 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
0.24 × 54
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.62 × 1913
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
1.17 × 1283
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
1.65 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.73 × 49
OctaFX-Real2
1.82 × 134
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.40 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.73 × 18956
Exness-MT5Real5
2.90 × 29
Exness-MT5Real6
3.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
3.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
3.00 × 1
25 più
Our robot operates on MetaTrader 5 platform.

currency pair: USDJPY

It has been backtested for 2 years and live-tested for 8 weeks before we started offering this signal.

All tests were done with ICMarkets broker , which is why we recommend them for optimal execution and tight spreads. We recommend opening Standard account with leverage 1:500.

Here’s the link for opening an accounthttps://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

Signal's setup recommendation:

- Minimal initial deposit is 420 for 0.01 lot;

-use 95% of deposit;

-deviation/slippage 5.0 spreads;


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.07 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.10 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 11:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.04 06:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.03 21:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.03 21:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 21:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
