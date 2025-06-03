- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|165
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|156
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|3.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.24 × 54
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.62 × 1913
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.17 × 1283
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.65 × 83
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.73 × 49
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.82 × 134
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.40 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.73 × 18956
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.90 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|3.00 × 23
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.00 × 1
Our robot operates on MetaTrader 5 platform.
currency pair: USDJPY
It has been backtested for 2 years and live-tested for 8 weeks before we started offering this signal.
All tests were done with ICMarkets broker , which is why we recommend them for optimal execution and tight spreads. We recommend opening Standard account with leverage 1:500.
Here’s the link for opening an account: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032
Signal's setup recommendation:
- Minimal initial deposit is 420 for 0.01 lot;
-use 95% of deposit;
-deviation/slippage 5.0 spreads;
