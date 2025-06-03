Our robot operates on MetaTrader 5 platform.

currency pair: USDJPY

It has been backtested for 2 years and live-tested for 8 weeks before we started offering this signal.

All tests were done with ICMarkets broker , which is why we recommend them for optimal execution and tight spreads. We recommend opening Standard account with leverage 1:500.

Here’s the link for opening an account: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=83032

Signal's setup recommendation:

- Minimal initial deposit is 420 for 0.01 lot;

-use 95% of deposit;

-deviation/slippage 5.0 spreads;



