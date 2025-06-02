SegnaliSezioni
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Harp Star

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1200 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 13%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
21 818
Profit Trade:
13 409 (61.45%)
Loss Trade:
8 409 (38.54%)
Best Trade:
259.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-568.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
316 824.32 USD (9 937 208 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-257 629.06 USD (990 751 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
54 (1 157.31 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 157.31 USD (54)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
17.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
139.97%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
14.15
Long Trade:
10 554 (48.37%)
Short Trade:
11 264 (51.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
2.71 USD
Profitto medio:
23.63 USD
Perdita media:
-30.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-624.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 823.45 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
7.47%
Previsione annuale:
90.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
173.17 USD
Massimale:
4 182.57 USD (9.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.04% (4 177.08 USD)
Per equità:
60.90% (3 176.53 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD# 21764
DJI30_Sep5 2
DAX40_Sep5 2
NAS100_Sep5 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD# 59K
DJI30_Sep5 -7
DAX40_Sep5 -9
NAS100_Sep5 -17
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD# 877K
DJI30_Sep5 -245
DAX40_Sep5 -19
NAS100_Sep5 70
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +259.14 USD
Worst Trade: -568 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 54
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 157.31 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -624.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunaMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hello,
Please note that the accounts connected to MQL are based on Volume Trading and utilize Level 2 and Level 3 market data. The strategy involves high-frequency and fast scalping techniques, which require precise and real-time execution.

Copying these trades via the MQL5 platform is strongly discouraged, as some positions are extremely fast and may result in delays, execution errors, or mismatches during the copy process.

Additionally, the slippage rate of the broker you intend to use for copying plays a critical role in performance and should be carefully evaluated.

Currently, this system is compatible with four specific brokers.
If you need guidance on how to use it or which broker to choose, feel free to contact me directly.

Best regards,


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.13 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 01:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 02:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.07 22:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 02:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 02:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:5000
2025.08.11 01:13
High current drawdown in 58% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 01:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 14:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.24 12:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 15:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 22:31
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.06 07:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.02 20:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
