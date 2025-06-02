This Strategy Trades on Metals and Crypto Currencies. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Scalping System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $500 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $500. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a scalping system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.