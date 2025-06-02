SegnaliSezioni
Swathi Sanala Nagaraj

ExoticAI

Swathi Sanala Nagaraj
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 63%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
529
Profit Trade:
335 (63.32%)
Loss Trade:
194 (36.67%)
Best Trade:
59.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-79.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 329.94 USD (278 277 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 014.96 USD (298 785 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (301.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
301.07 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
57.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
26.37%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.28
Long Trade:
318 (60.11%)
Short Trade:
211 (39.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.60 USD
Profitto medio:
3.97 USD
Perdita media:
-5.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-192.61 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-192.61 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
42.19%
Previsione annuale:
511.86%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
92.90 USD
Massimale:
246.13 USD (35.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.30% (245.50 USD)
Per equità:
14.24% (106.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BCHUSD 277
XAUUSD 250
ETHUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BCHUSD -60
XAUUSD 376
ETHUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BCHUSD -60K
XAUUSD 40K
ETHUSD -174
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.13 USD
Worst Trade: -80 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +301.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -192.61 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.62 × 6543
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 più
This Strategy Trades on Metals and Crypto Currencies. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Scalping System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $500 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $500. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a scalping system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 10:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.92% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 09:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 04:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.06 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 12:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.07 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 11:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 09:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 08:01
No swaps are charged
