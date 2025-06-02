- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
529
Profit Trade:
335 (63.32%)
Loss Trade:
194 (36.67%)
Best Trade:
59.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-79.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 329.94 USD (278 277 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 014.96 USD (298 785 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (301.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
301.07 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
57.33%
Massimo carico di deposito:
26.37%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.28
Long Trade:
318 (60.11%)
Short Trade:
211 (39.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.60 USD
Profitto medio:
3.97 USD
Perdita media:
-5.23 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-192.61 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-192.61 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
42.19%
Previsione annuale:
511.86%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
92.90 USD
Massimale:
246.13 USD (35.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.30% (245.50 USD)
Per equità:
14.24% (106.77 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BCHUSD
|277
|XAUUSD
|250
|ETHUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BCHUSD
|-60
|XAUUSD
|376
|ETHUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BCHUSD
|-60K
|XAUUSD
|40K
|ETHUSD
|-174
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.13 USD
Worst Trade: -80 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +301.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -192.61 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.62 × 6543
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.51 × 152
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
This Strategy Trades on Metals and Crypto Currencies. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Scalping System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $500 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $500. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a scalping system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.
