MM Ultra Trend
Harry George Wynn Williams

MM Ultra Trend

Harry George Wynn Williams
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 14%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
229
Profit Trade:
98 (42.79%)
Loss Trade:
131 (57.21%)
Best Trade:
403.36 GBP
Worst Trade:
-468.58 GBP
Profitto lordo:
12 423.38 GBP (1 622 506 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 192.16 GBP (1 263 721 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (1 315.97 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 315.97 GBP (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
66.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
47.27%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.08
Long Trade:
198 (86.46%)
Short Trade:
31 (13.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
1.01 GBP
Profitto medio:
126.77 GBP
Perdita media:
-93.07 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1 050.44 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 050.44 GBP (10)
Crescita mensile:
11.54%
Previsione annuale:
140.08%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 700.89 GBP
Massimale:
2 855.10 GBP (64.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.32% (2 853.72 GBP)
Per equità:
6.78% (472.74 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
HK50 28
EURUSD 27
XAGUSD 24
DE40 16
BTCUSD 14
UST10Y_Z5 14
JP225 13
USTEC 11
ES35 9
ETHUSD 8
US500 7
GBPUSD 6
USDJPY 5
USDCHF 5
AUDUSD 4
UK100 2
EURJPY 2
AUDSGD 1
GBPJPY 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
HK50 -80
EURUSD 203
XAGUSD -526
DE40 -1.1K
BTCUSD 207
UST10Y_Z5 -22
JP225 1.6K
USTEC 29
ES35 563
ETHUSD -555
US500 -548
GBPUSD -353
USDJPY -300
USDCHF -129
AUDUSD -96
UK100 -3
EURJPY -274
AUDSGD -14
GBPJPY -97
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 21K
HK50 28K
EURUSD 1.3K
XAGUSD -1.1K
DE40 -114K
BTCUSD 201K
UST10Y_Z5 169
JP225 262K
USTEC 19K
ES35 23K
ETHUSD -55K
US500 -22K
GBPUSD -1.3K
USDJPY -1.7K
USDCHF 349
AUDUSD -338
UK100 -60
EURJPY -799
AUDSGD -9
GBPJPY -591
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +403.36 GBP
Worst Trade: -469 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 315.97 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 050.44 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 22
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
itexsys-Platform
0.13 × 8
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.24 × 17
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.50 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.70 × 92
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 14614
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.87 × 369
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
2.03 × 581
84 più
Multi-Time-Frame Confirmation
All timeframes aligned + volume-based signals for optimal intraday entries

Adaptive Risk Management
Predefined risk per trade; volatility-adjusted stops & profit targets

Model Ensemble
Independent models spanning multiple asset classes

Continuous Re-Tuning
Models retrained in real time to adapt to evolving market conditions and regimes 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.07 23:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.03 17:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.06 12:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.04 15:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.29 04:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.29 04:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MM Ultra Trend
30USD al mese
14%
0
0
USD
8.5K
GBP
23
61%
229
42%
67%
1.01
1.01
GBP
30%
1:500
L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

