Trade:
229
Profit Trade:
98 (42.79%)
Loss Trade:
131 (57.21%)
Best Trade:
403.36 GBP
Worst Trade:
-468.58 GBP
Profitto lordo:
12 423.38 GBP (1 622 506 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 192.16 GBP (1 263 721 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (1 315.97 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 315.97 GBP (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
66.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
47.27%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.08
Long Trade:
198 (86.46%)
Short Trade:
31 (13.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
1.01 GBP
Profitto medio:
126.77 GBP
Perdita media:
-93.07 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1 050.44 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 050.44 GBP (10)
Crescita mensile:
11.54%
Previsione annuale:
140.08%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 700.89 GBP
Massimale:
2 855.10 GBP (64.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.32% (2 853.72 GBP)
Per equità:
6.78% (472.74 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|HK50
|28
|EURUSD
|27
|XAGUSD
|24
|DE40
|16
|BTCUSD
|14
|UST10Y_Z5
|14
|JP225
|13
|USTEC
|11
|ES35
|9
|ETHUSD
|8
|US500
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|5
|USDCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|UK100
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDSGD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|HK50
|-80
|EURUSD
|203
|XAGUSD
|-526
|DE40
|-1.1K
|BTCUSD
|207
|UST10Y_Z5
|-22
|JP225
|1.6K
|USTEC
|29
|ES35
|563
|ETHUSD
|-555
|US500
|-548
|GBPUSD
|-353
|USDJPY
|-300
|USDCHF
|-129
|AUDUSD
|-96
|UK100
|-3
|EURJPY
|-274
|AUDSGD
|-14
|GBPJPY
|-97
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|HK50
|28K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|XAGUSD
|-1.1K
|DE40
|-114K
|BTCUSD
|201K
|UST10Y_Z5
|169
|JP225
|262K
|USTEC
|19K
|ES35
|23K
|ETHUSD
|-55K
|US500
|-22K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|USDJPY
|-1.7K
|USDCHF
|349
|AUDUSD
|-338
|UK100
|-60
|EURJPY
|-799
|AUDSGD
|-9
|GBPJPY
|-591
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +403.36 GBP
Worst Trade: -469 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 315.97 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 050.44 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 22
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
itexsys-Platform
|0.13 × 8
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.24 × 17
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.70 × 92
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.73 × 14614
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.87 × 369
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.03 × 581
Multi-Time-Frame Confirmation
All timeframes aligned + volume-based signals for optimal intraday entries
Adaptive Risk Management
Predefined risk per trade; volatility-adjusted stops & profit targets
Model Ensemble
Independent models spanning multiple asset classes
Continuous Re-Tuning
Models retrained in real time to adapt to evolving market conditions and regimes
Non ci sono recensioni
