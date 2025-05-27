SegnaliSezioni
Bier Sukhamongkolsawat

WBLK_ICM

Bier Sukhamongkolsawat
0 recensioni
18 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -14%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 671
Profit Trade:
1 983 (74.24%)
Loss Trade:
688 (25.76%)
Best Trade:
229.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-509.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 859.57 USD (417 796 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 669.21 USD (379 094 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (43.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
359.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
156.98%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
163
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.07
Long Trade:
1 338 (50.09%)
Short Trade:
1 333 (49.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
4.47 USD
Perdita media:
-12.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-68.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 854.59 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-42.74%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 726.17 USD (34.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.59% (2 726.17 USD)
Per equità:
87.48% (2 780.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD 535
GBPUSD 436
EURUSD 425
USDCAD 236
AUDCAD 199
NZDCAD 197
AUDUSD 188
AUDCHF 132
EURCHF 126
EURGBP 102
AUDNZD 95
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD 172
GBPUSD 614
EURUSD 906
USDCAD 304
AUDCAD 238
NZDCAD 246
AUDUSD 300
AUDCHF 252
EURCHF 213
EURGBP 37
AUDNZD -3.1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD -17K
GBPUSD -6.1K
EURUSD 9.3K
USDCAD 16K
AUDCAD 14K
NZDCAD 19K
AUDUSD 14K
AUDCHF 14K
EURCHF 13K
EURGBP -2.2K
AUDNZD -35K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +229.63 USD
Worst Trade: -509 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -68.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 24
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.42 × 12
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.43 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.60 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.61 × 157
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.82 × 882
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.89 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.91 × 717
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.93 × 12117
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 453
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 4602
83 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 07:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 21:33
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 19:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 11:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 08:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.17 22:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.15 21:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.06 00:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 10:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 09:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 15:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.28 05:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.28 04:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
