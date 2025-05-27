- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 671
Profit Trade:
1 983 (74.24%)
Loss Trade:
688 (25.76%)
Best Trade:
229.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-509.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 859.57 USD (417 796 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 669.21 USD (379 094 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (43.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
359.28 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
156.98%
Ultimo trade:
11 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
163
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.07
Long Trade:
1 338 (50.09%)
Short Trade:
1 333 (49.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.07 USD
Profitto medio:
4.47 USD
Perdita media:
-12.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-68.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 854.59 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-42.74%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 726.17 USD (34.49%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
45.59% (2 726.17 USD)
Per equità:
87.48% (2 780.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|535
|GBPUSD
|436
|EURUSD
|425
|USDCAD
|236
|AUDCAD
|199
|NZDCAD
|197
|AUDUSD
|188
|AUDCHF
|132
|EURCHF
|126
|EURGBP
|102
|AUDNZD
|95
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPCAD
|172
|GBPUSD
|614
|EURUSD
|906
|USDCAD
|304
|AUDCAD
|238
|NZDCAD
|246
|AUDUSD
|300
|AUDCHF
|252
|EURCHF
|213
|EURGBP
|37
|AUDNZD
|-3.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPCAD
|-17K
|GBPUSD
|-6.1K
|EURUSD
|9.3K
|USDCAD
|16K
|AUDCAD
|14K
|NZDCAD
|19K
|AUDUSD
|14K
|AUDCHF
|14K
|EURCHF
|13K
|EURGBP
|-2.2K
|AUDNZD
|-35K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +229.63 USD
Worst Trade: -509 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -68.45 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 24
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.42 × 12
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.60 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.61 × 157
|
Exness-Real17
|0.64 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.70 × 145
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 226
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.82 × 882
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.85 × 366
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.89 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.91 × 717
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.93 × 12117
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.95 × 453
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 4602
83 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni