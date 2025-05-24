SegnaliSezioni
Wieger De Wit

CM Scalping

Wieger De Wit
0 recensioni
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -14%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
498
Profit Trade:
423 (84.93%)
Loss Trade:
75 (15.06%)
Best Trade:
14.10 EUR
Worst Trade:
-33.19 EUR
Profitto lordo:
611.18 EUR (392 517 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-746.26 EUR (469 492 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (60.60 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.60 EUR (46)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
3.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
47.21%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.67
Long Trade:
250 (50.20%)
Short Trade:
248 (49.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.44 EUR
Perdita media:
-9.95 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-63.43 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-65.06 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
-8.35%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
138.66 EUR
Massimale:
200.64 EUR (123.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.57% (168.83 EUR)
Per equità:
5.39% (5.95 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 114
GBPUSD 88
USDJPY 87
EURUSD 82
BTCUSD 65
XAUUSD 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -29
GBPUSD 26
USDJPY -10
EURUSD -92
BTCUSD -13
XAUUSD -36
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -20K
GBPUSD 9
USDJPY 161
EURUSD -748
BTCUSD -55K
XAUUSD -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +14.10 EUR
Worst Trade: -33 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 46
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +60.60 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -63.43 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
6.20 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.08 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
7.60 × 55
FBS-Real
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real38
13.45 × 76
Cash Money Scalping EA

Recommended broker, click here: https://www.ictrading.com?camp=85462

2% risk per trade on:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

BTCUSD

XAUUSD

US30

Notes:

Current settings:

12-09-25: Sharpened the news filter with CPI,GDP,PPI and larger trading pause.

News filter, RSI filter, MA filter = on.

Recovery = off.

Lot size split = on - 2.

Before 9-8-25:

News filter, RSI filter, MA filter = on.

Recovery = off.

Lot size split = off.

Between 24-6 - 9-7 - 3% Risk with version 1.25

2025.08.08 11:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.31 21:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.24 10:59
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.08 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 09:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.24 12:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 14:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 09:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 09:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.27 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.24 17:25
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.24 17:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.24 17:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
