|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|114
|GBPUSD
|88
|USDJPY
|87
|EURUSD
|82
|BTCUSD
|65
|XAUUSD
|62
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|-29
|GBPUSD
|26
|USDJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|-92
|BTCUSD
|-13
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|-20K
|GBPUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|161
|EURUSD
|-748
|BTCUSD
|-55K
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.20 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.08 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|7.60 × 55
|
FBS-Real
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|13.45 × 76
Cash Money Scalping EA
2% risk per trade on:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
BTCUSD
XAUUSD
US30
Notes:
Current settings:
12-09-25: Sharpened the news filter with CPI,GDP,PPI and larger trading pause.
News filter, RSI filter, MA filter = on.
Recovery = off.
Lot size split = on - 2.
Before 9-8-25:
News filter, RSI filter, MA filter = on.
Recovery = off.
Lot size split = off.
Between 24-6 - 9-7 - 3% Risk with version 1.25
