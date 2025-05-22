SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EA Gold Hedge
Feila Mutia Andarwati

EA Gold Hedge

Feila Mutia Andarwati
0 recensioni
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -33%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 480
Profit Trade:
3 902 (46.01%)
Loss Trade:
4 578 (53.99%)
Best Trade:
6 941.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-11 520.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
257 443.49 USD (1 203 268 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-265 147.95 USD (1 430 235 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (57.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 941.70 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
96.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
34.69%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
619
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.19
Long Trade:
5 542 (65.35%)
Short Trade:
2 938 (34.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.97
Profitto previsto:
-0.91 USD
Profitto medio:
65.98 USD
Perdita media:
-57.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-33 665.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-33 665.15 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
-35.72%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17 195.68 USD
Massimale:
40 327.73 USD (55.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
72.82% (40 327.73 USD)
Per equità:
23.34% (10 496.65 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 8480
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.sv -7.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.sv -227K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6 941.70 USD
Worst Trade: -11 520 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -33 665.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

EA Gold Hedge employs a Cut & Switch transaction method combined with the Martingale strategy.
This Expert Advisor trades exclusively on the XAUUSD pair, using the M15 timeframe.

The minimum deposit required to use this EA is $25,000, with a recommended deposit of $50,000.
The initial lot size is 0.01 lot.

We recommend using a broker with low spreads and a minimum leverage of 1:400.
As a broker recommendation, you may consider TPFx.

EA Gold Hedge Algorithm:

  1. EA Gold Hedge opens a buy position with a lot size of 0.01, complete with a hidden Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  2. Upon opening a buy position, the EA automatically places a pending order Sell Stop at a certain distance from the active position.

  3. The pending order Sell Stop is also equipped with SL and TP.

  4. If the buy position hits its TP, the EA will open another buy position, repeating step 1.

  5. If the buy position hits its SL, the pending order Sell Stop is triggered. The EA then places a new pending order Buy Stop at a specific distance from the current sell position. This new order is also equipped with SL and TP.

  6. This cycle continues until a position hits its TP.


Input Parameters:

  1. First Lot – the lot size for the initial layer when the EA is activated.

  2. Second Lot – the lot size for the second layer, i.e., the first pending order.

  3. Lot Multiplier – applied to the third and subsequent layers.

  4. SL Distance – the distance at which the Stop Loss is placed.

  5. TP Distance – the distance at which the Take Profit is placed.

  6. EA Comment – custom text label for trade identification.

  7. Maximum Layer – limits the maximum number of layers to control potential losses. For risk calculation based on your tolerance, please contact us directly.

  8. Magic Number – unique identifier for the EA to manage its trades independently.


Disclaimer:

  1. Trading in Futures involves significant risk. You may lose your entire capital. Therefore, it is crucial that you fully understand the risks involved in using EA Gold Hedge.

  2. EA Gold Hedge performs best in trending markets, whether bullish or bearish. Avoid using the EA during sideways market conditions, especially one day before major economic news releases (such as NFP, FOMC, CPI, etc.). It is strongly recommended to deactivate the EA from one day before until the day of the news release.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.10 08:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.87% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 00:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.95% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.24 23:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 11:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 01:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 10:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 09:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 12:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.17 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 17:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 15:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.15% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 13:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA Gold Hedge
30USD al mese
-33%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
19
99%
8 480
46%
97%
0.97
-0.91
USD
73%
1:400
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.