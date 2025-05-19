SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ForexTrust FX
Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan

ForexTrust FX

Sushil Mehra Kewal Krishan
0 recensioni
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -22%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
76 (59.37%)
Loss Trade:
52 (40.63%)
Best Trade:
23.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-51.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
759.41 USD (24 055 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 102.10 USD (31 583 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (45.95 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
60.25 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.15
Attività di trading:
83.49%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.03%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.88
Long Trade:
56 (43.75%)
Short Trade:
72 (56.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.69
Profitto previsto:
-2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
9.99 USD
Perdita media:
-21.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-126.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-128.50 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-17.65%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
346.12 USD
Massimale:
387.63 USD (37.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.35% (387.56 USD)
Per equità:
8.54% (124.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURGBP 35
EURUSD 33
AUDCAD 23
XAUUSD 21
GBPUSD 15
BTCUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURGBP -325
EURUSD 112
AUDCAD -41
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD -159
BTCUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURGBP -10K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD -65
XAUUSD 2.3K
GBPUSD -2.8K
BTCUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.48 USD
Worst Trade: -52 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +45.95 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -126.13 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.53 × 9760
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
1.91 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
81 più
📈 Premium Forex Trading Signals | XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Unlock the power of precision trading with our high-quality Forex signals tailored for the most liquid and profitable pairs in the market:
XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP.

🔹 Key Features:

  • 📊 Clear entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

  • 🕒 Signals delivered during optimal trading hours

  • 📉 Smart risk-reward ratios

  • 📈 An extensive array of strategies (over 70 unique configurations) that are tailored or combined to match diverse trading styles.

🔹 To Start Ensure Minimum Balance Of 200$.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned trader, our signals provide the edge you need to succeed in today’s fast-moving Forex markets.


