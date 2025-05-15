SegnaliSezioni
Anatolii Yepikov

Trading and short bonds

0 recensioni
25 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -11%
ActivTradesEU-Server
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
162
Profit Trade:
58 (35.80%)
Loss Trade:
104 (64.20%)
Best Trade:
13.27 EUR
Worst Trade:
-12.97 EUR
Profitto lordo:
150.29 EUR (20 151 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-182.25 EUR (23 263 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (74.77 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
74.77 EUR (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.93%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
46 (28.40%)
Short Trade:
116 (71.60%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-0.20 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.59 EUR
Perdita media:
-1.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-44.30 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.30 EUR (20)
Crescita mensile:
-0.09%
Previsione annuale:
-1.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
45.40 EUR
Massimale:
114.41 EUR (63.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.11% (114.12 EUR)
Per equità:
25.98% (259.32 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 78
EURJPY 53
CHFJPY 14
USDCAD 6
GBPUSD 3
AUDCAD 2
AUDUSD 2
USDJPY 2
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1
EURJPY -6
CHFJPY -4
USDCAD -6
GBPUSD -6
AUDCAD -25
AUDUSD 0
USDJPY 11
GBPJPY 0
GBPCAD -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 489
EURJPY 282
CHFJPY -570
USDCAD -776
GBPUSD -587
AUDCAD -3.4K
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 32
GBPCAD -188
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.27 EUR
Worst Trade: -13 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +74.77 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.30 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesEU-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.

Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 11:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 13:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 04:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 09:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 21:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.16 03:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.15 22:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 15:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 13:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.11 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 20:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:25 - 1:30
