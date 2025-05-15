This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.

Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.



