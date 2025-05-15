- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|78
|EURJPY
|53
|CHFJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1
|EURJPY
|-6
|CHFJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|-6
|AUDCAD
|-25
|AUDUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|0
|GBPCAD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|489
|EURJPY
|282
|CHFJPY
|-570
|USDCAD
|-776
|GBPUSD
|-587
|AUDCAD
|-3.4K
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPJPY
|32
|GBPCAD
|-188
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesEU-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This strategy combines trading with short-term bond investing. Total capital is $5,000, with the majority allocated to short-term bonds. Funds are temporarily moved from bonds into trading when needed and returned afterward. Target return: +10% annually, in addition to bond yield.
Each position has an implied stop loss of 3000 - 5,000 points. At entry, only 1,500 points of liquidity are allocated or even less. If the position moves into profit and is protected by a stop order, it no longer requires liquidity to be held.
