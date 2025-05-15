SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda
Paul Kenneth Guevarra

NAS100 Trend Follower Only Oanda

Paul Kenneth Guevarra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 122%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
252
Profit Trade:
86 (34.12%)
Loss Trade:
166 (65.87%)
Best Trade:
742.59 CAD
Worst Trade:
-380.34 CAD
Profitto lordo:
8 999.13 CAD (119 651 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 172.30 CAD (85 580 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (134.24 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 920.05 CAD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
93.39%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.64%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.48
Long Trade:
187 (74.21%)
Short Trade:
65 (25.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
11.22 CAD
Profitto medio:
104.64 CAD
Perdita media:
-37.18 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-68.49 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-773.24 CAD (5)
Crescita mensile:
45.52%
Previsione annuale:
552.26%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 139.38 CAD
Massimale:
1 139.38 CAD (43.56%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.58% (1 139.38 CAD)
Per equità:
9.72% (248.88 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100USD 252
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100USD 2.2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100USD 34K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hi Trader,


To subscribe: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309672?source=Site


I mainly trade the NAS100USD pair. I have done extensive research and backtesting with this pair and all through historical data. I have carefully looked and considered everything to, potential spreads, commissions and live execution bar candle data with my backtesting. 

The Strategy: 

Simply put, my strategy consists of using a huge portion of my account size with strict risk management and tight stop losses. This strategy is for swing trading, so some of the trades can go on for a full week.

The win rate is low but with HIGH returns.

With this strategy, I have also coded a algorithm that sends the signals to my live server where it executes my trades.


Currently, I'm testing with minimal account size but will be adding more in the interim.

Don't be worried of the current drawdown as I was on the testing phase for live account execution.


Example of the manual back testing:

Some data from 2020

 to 2024 at my profile.


Number 1 rule of trading/investing:

**ONLY RISK WHAT YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE**


Happy Trading!

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 01:31
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 09:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 07:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 12:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 09:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 09:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 12:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 23:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 14:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 16:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 14:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
