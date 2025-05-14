SegnaliSezioni
Tsz Fung Wong

ConserveCAD

Tsz Fung Wong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 56%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
48
Profit Trade:
36 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
12 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
190.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-378.87 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 121.44 USD (5 728 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-950.25 USD (2 134 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (909.21 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
909.21 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.32
Attività di trading:
17.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.99%
Ultimo trade:
24 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.73
Long Trade:
7 (14.58%)
Short Trade:
41 (85.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.23
Profitto previsto:
24.40 USD
Profitto medio:
58.93 USD
Perdita media:
-79.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-429.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-429.00 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-0.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
429.00 USD (14.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.21% (429.00 USD)
Per equità:
14.91% (442.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 3.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +190.90 USD
Worst Trade: -379 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +909.21 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -429.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 251
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 55
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.59 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 492
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
3.00 × 1
FBS-Real-10
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
3.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge11
4.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 35
5.50 × 4
Exness-Real
6.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 252
9.17 × 6
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
9.22 × 9
FBS-Real-2
12.76 × 17
FxPro.com-Real07
13.17 × 12
3 più
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while maintaining a conservative trading style. My primary focus with this signal is to minimize risk, making it a suitable choice for traders looking for steady and controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of carefully designed trading algorithms that prioritize risk management over aggressive gains. By implementing a more cautious strategy, the program aims to capture consistent profits with reduced exposure to volatility. While the returns may be comparatively moderate, the emphasis on stability makes this signal ideal for those seeking a more secure and reliable trading option.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as needed, ensuring that it adapts to market changes while upholding its risk-averse philosophy. This commitment to long-term consistency aligns with my goal of delivering sustainable performance for followers.


2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.06 11:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 11:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 06:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.26 08:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.26 07:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.14 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.14 08:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
