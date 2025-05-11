SegnaliSezioni
Tsz Fung Wong

DualEdgeEUR

Tsz Fung Wong
0 recensioni
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
28 (87.50%)
Loss Trade:
4 (12.50%)
Best Trade:
144.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-873.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 619.64 USD (2 636 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 839.70 USD (2 540 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (431.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
506.88 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
3.92%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.35%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.25
Long Trade:
14 (43.75%)
Short Trade:
18 (56.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.88
Profitto previsto:
-6.88 USD
Profitto medio:
57.84 USD
Perdita media:
-459.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-873.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-873.15 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
579.71 USD
Massimale:
873.15 USD (29.85%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
29.86% (873.15 USD)
Per equità:
37.93% (1 109.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -220
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 96
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +144.00 USD
Worst Trade: -873 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +431.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -873.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.50 × 2
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.73 × 8870
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.77 × 319
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.88 × 16
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 689
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.00 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
1.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 3156
43 più
I am pleased to introduce my latest automated trading program designed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. This program is built with a balanced approach, allowing for both long and short positions while focusing on short-term trading. The strategy is designed to maintain a moderate risk level while aiming for moderate returns, making it suitable for traders looking for dynamic yet controlled growth.

This signal incorporates a set of efficient trading algorithms that balance risk management with the potential for short-term gains. The program’s strategic design aims to capture market opportunities in shorter timeframes while maintaining consistent performance. Though the risk level is higher compared to conservative signals, the program strikes a balance between profit potential and risk exposure.

I will continue to monitor, optimize, and update the signal as necessary, ensuring it adapts to market changes while maintaining its moderate risk philosophy. This commitment to consistent performance aligns with my goal of providing reliable and balanced returns for followers.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.27 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.27 17:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.15 16:15
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 07:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 07:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.18 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 14:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.03 07:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.27 09:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
