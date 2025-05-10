SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SignalForexAI
Thanh Thao Tran

SignalForexAI

Thanh Thao Tran
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
33 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 94%
Exness-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 597
Profit Trade:
1 115 (69.81%)
Loss Trade:
482 (30.18%)
Best Trade:
53.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-72.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 362.02 USD (1 187 018 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 458.66 USD (1 347 749 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (21.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
393.86 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
53.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
147.01%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
79
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.71
Long Trade:
700 (43.83%)
Short Trade:
897 (56.17%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.26
Profitto previsto:
0.57 USD
Profitto medio:
3.91 USD
Perdita media:
-7.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
38 (-349.67 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-349.67 USD (38)
Crescita mensile:
27.04%
Previsione annuale:
328.07%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.26 USD
Massimale:
527.55 USD (41.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.33% (527.55 USD)
Per equità:
63.63% (901.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCADm 672
XAUUSDm 600
NZDCADm 278
EURUSDm 33
NZDCHFm 14
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCADm 196
XAUUSDm 673
NZDCADm -9
EURUSDm 38
NZDCHFm 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCADm 28K
XAUUSDm -193K
NZDCADm 1.3K
EURUSDm 2.9K
NZDCHFm 203
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.95 USD
Worst Trade: -72 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 38
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -349.67 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Are you looking for a reliable, time-tested trading strategy to grow your capital without spending hours analyzing the market? Look no further!

I am a 15-year veteran in forex trading, having navigated multiple market cycles with exceptional risk management and strategic execution. My track record speaks for itself—I have successfully grown a $20,000 account into $1,000,000, proving that consistent, disciplined trading can achieve extraordinary results.

By following my copy trading strategy on MQL5, you gain access to:
 Proven profitability – A well-tested, high-performance strategy.
 Smart risk management – Protect your capital while maximizing gains.
 Automated profits – No need for manual trading; just copy and earn.
 Steady growth – A long-term, sustainable approach to wealth building.

Join my trading community today and start compounding your wealth with a strategy backed by experience, discipline, and real results. Let’s trade smarter, not harder!

Contact Telegram: https://t.me/Melene20

Website: https://backcom.trade/en/home/


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.30 04:13
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 08:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 06:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 05:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.22 15:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 14:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 09:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 02:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati