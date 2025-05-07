- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|34
|EURGBP
|34
|GBPUSD
|25
|AUDCAD
|20
|XAUUSD
|19
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-29
|EURGBP
|2
|GBPUSD
|-58
|AUDCAD
|-60
|XAUUSD
|79
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-2.2K
|EURGBP
|-1.1K
|GBPUSD
|414
|AUDCAD
|-2.3K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 101
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.46 × 9715
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.91 × 161
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.08 × 24
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.13 × 302
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.17 × 524
Stop Trading Blindly. Start Trading Smarter. 🧠
Gain a competitive edge with my premium trading signals!
To Get Started:
➡️ Ensure a minimum deposit of $200 USD.
➡️ Experience optimal performance using IC Markets as your broker
Open an IC Markets account through this link: https://icmarkets.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84326
Let our expertise guide you towards your financial goals!
My Trade Settings:
Percentage Based - 4% Risk Per Trade
Max Simultaneous Trades are Disabled
News Filter is OFF
I'm trading XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD
USD
USD
USD