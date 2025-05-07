SegnaliSezioni
Kim Vergil Baer

Wise Millennial Trader

Kim Vergil Baer
0 recensioni
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
132
Profit Trade:
81 (61.36%)
Loss Trade:
51 (38.64%)
Best Trade:
17.63 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.39 USD
Profitto lordo:
652.98 USD (28 464 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-719.67 USD (30 152 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (108.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
108.40 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
73.27%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.16%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.31
Long Trade:
62 (46.97%)
Short Trade:
70 (53.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.91
Profitto previsto:
-0.51 USD
Profitto medio:
8.06 USD
Perdita media:
-14.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-68.87 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-104.82 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-23.08%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
83.11 USD
Massimale:
213.19 USD (41.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
29.70% (213.77 USD)
Per equità:
18.04% (75.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 34
EURGBP 34
GBPUSD 25
AUDCAD 20
XAUUSD 19
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -29
EURGBP 2
GBPUSD -58
AUDCAD -60
XAUUSD 79
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -2.2K
EURGBP -1.1K
GBPUSD 414
AUDCAD -2.3K
XAUUSD 3.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.63 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -68.87 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.46 × 9715
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
1.91 × 161
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
Opogroup-Server1
2.08 × 24
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.13 × 302
FusionMarkets-Live
2.17 × 524
77 più
Stop Trading Blindly. Start Trading Smarter. 🧠

Gain a competitive edge with my premium trading signals!

To Get Started:

➡️ Ensure a minimum deposit of $200 USD.

➡️ Experience optimal performance using IC Markets as your broker

Open an IC Markets account through this link: https://icmarkets.com/en/open-trading-account/live/?camp=84326

Let our expertise guide you towards your financial goals!

My Trade Settings:

Percentage Based - 4% Risk Per Trade

Max Simultaneous Trades are Disabled

News Filter is OFF

I'm trading XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD

2025.09.19 06:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 22:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.16 18:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.08 07:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.05.07 21:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.07 21:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 21:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.