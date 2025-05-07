SegnaliSezioni
Andreas Limongan

Advance Guard EURCHF

Andreas Limongan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
107
Profit Trade:
77 (71.96%)
Loss Trade:
30 (28.04%)
Best Trade:
274.86 USD
Worst Trade:
-84.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 395.93 USD (17 098 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-829.01 USD (11 188 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (123.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
303.49 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.95%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.52
Long Trade:
56 (52.34%)
Short Trade:
51 (47.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.68
Profitto previsto:
5.30 USD
Profitto medio:
18.13 USD
Perdita media:
-27.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-258.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-258.20 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
5.35%
Previsione annuale:
64.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
371.92 USD (13.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.43% (371.92 USD)
Per equità:
10.71% (245.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCHF 106
archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCHF 292
archived 275
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCHF 5.9K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +274.86 USD
Worst Trade: -84 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +123.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -258.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 7
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 20
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-3
1.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
1.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.00 × 1
Dukascopy-live-1
2.50 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
2.50 × 4
TitanFX-05
2.67 × 3
GQCapital-Live
3.48 × 27
MEXIntGroup-Real
3.60 × 5
FBS-Real-6
5.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 11
9.40 × 5
TickmillUK-Live03
10.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
19.75 × 4
🇬🇧 English

Trading Strategy Overview – "Advance Guard" EA
This Expert Advisor uses a combination of Martingale and Hedging, specifically optimized for the EUR/CHF currency pair. Although it adopts Martingale principles, the grid steps are intentionally spaced wide to reduce trading frequency and avoid overexposure. As a result, the trading pattern is relatively safer and more stable, though still carries inherent risks like any Martingale-based system.

Why EUR/CHF?
EUR/CHF is chosen for its low volatility, consistent price behavior, and high liquidity—ideal conditions for grid-based strategies. Unlike more aggressive pairs, EUR/CHF rarely shows violent spikes, allowing the EA to operate with lower drawdown and smoother long-term returns.

⚠️ This is not a scalping EA. It is suitable for those who prefer slow, stable, and semi-passive growth, backed by disciplined risk management.

💼 Investor Notice:
If you wish to subscribe to the signal, please prepare a minimum cold capital of $1000. However, a recommended balance is $2000 or more for optimal performance and better risk tolerance.
All trading risks must be well-calculated and understood by each individual investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia

Deskripsi Strategi Trading – EA "Advance Guard"
EA ini menggunakan strategi gabungan Martingale dan Hedging, yang secara khusus dioptimalkan untuk pair EUR/CHF. Walaupun memakai prinsip Martingale, jarak antar grid dibuat lebar untuk mengurangi frekuensi entry dan mencegah overtrading. Hasilnya, pola trading lebih aman dan stabil, meskipun tetap memiliki risiko bawaan seperti strategi Martingale pada umumnya.

Mengapa EUR/CHF?
Pair EUR/CHF dipilih karena memiliki volatilitas rendah, pergerakan harga yang stabil, dan likuiditas tinggi—sangat cocok untuk strategi berbasis grid. Dibandingkan pair yang lebih liar, EUR/CHF jarang mengalami lonjakan harga ekstrem, sehingga EA dapat bekerja dengan risiko drawdown yang lebih rendah dan hasil jangka panjang yang lebih mulus.

⚠️ EA ini bukan scalper dan bukan untuk gaya trading agresif. Cocok untuk Anda yang menginginkan pertumbuhan modal secara perlahan namun konsisten, dengan manajemen risiko yang terukur.

💼 Catatan untuk Investor:
Bagi yang ingin berlangganan sinyal, disarankan untuk menyiapkan modal dingin minimal $1000. Namun, untuk performa optimal dan ketahanan risiko yang lebih baik, modal $2000 ke atas sangat direkomendasikan.
Seluruh risiko trading tetap menjadi tanggung jawab masing-masing pengguna, dan hasil masa lalu tidak menjamin performa di masa depan.


Non ci sono recensioni
