- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
94
Profit Trade:
51 (54.25%)
Loss Trade:
43 (45.74%)
Best Trade:
52.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-90.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
748.71 USD (73 013 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-907.72 USD (75 063 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (73.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
74.69 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
42.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.17%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.48
Long Trade:
70 (74.47%)
Short Trade:
24 (25.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-1.69 USD
Profitto medio:
14.68 USD
Perdita media:
-21.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-119.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119.66 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-16.53%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
232.81 USD
Massimale:
332.00 USD (55.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
58.18% (331.96 USD)
Per equità:
37.12% (99.28 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|94
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-159
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.20 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +73.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119.66 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 più
(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158)
EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters.
This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure entries align with momentum and trend direction. It avoids trading in flat or indecisive markets, prioritizing precision over frequency.
Key Features:
- Designed for XAUUSD H1
- Multi-timeframe ATR volatility filter
- MACD confirmation to reduce false signals
- No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems
- Works best during high volatility sessions
- The system does not trade often, just wait for the right moment
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-34%
0
0
USD
USD
304
USD
USD
21
94%
94
54%
42%
0.82
-1.69
USD
USD
58%
1:500