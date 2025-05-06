SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Strategy 259 158
Vernkham Sorsavanh

Strategy 259 158

Vernkham Sorsavanh
0 recensioni
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -34%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
94
Profit Trade:
51 (54.25%)
Loss Trade:
43 (45.74%)
Best Trade:
52.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-90.12 USD
Profitto lordo:
748.71 USD (73 013 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-907.72 USD (75 063 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (73.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
74.69 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
42.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.17%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.48
Long Trade:
70 (74.47%)
Short Trade:
24 (25.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-1.69 USD
Profitto medio:
14.68 USD
Perdita media:
-21.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-119.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-119.66 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-16.53%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
232.81 USD
Massimale:
332.00 USD (55.41%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
58.18% (331.96 USD)
Per equità:
37.12% (99.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -159
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -2.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +52.20 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +73.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

(MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158)

 EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters.


This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure entries align with momentum and trend direction. It avoids trading in flat or indecisive markets, prioritizing precision over frequency.


Key Features:

  •  Designed for XAUUSD H1

  •  Multi-timeframe ATR volatility filter
  •  MACD confirmation to reduce false signals
  •  No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems
  •  Works best during high volatility sessions
  • The system does not trade often, just wait for the right moment
















Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 09:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.14 12:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 02:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.13 18:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 01:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.16 10:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.16 09:41
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 15:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Strategy 259 158
30USD al mese
-34%
0
0
USD
304
USD
21
94%
94
54%
42%
0.82
-1.69
USD
58%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.