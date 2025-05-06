- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
412
Profit Trade:
223 (54.12%)
Loss Trade:
189 (45.87%)
Best Trade:
34.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-76.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
939.74 USD (36 390 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 106.72 USD (38 686 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (64.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
64.30 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
67.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.69%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.40
Long Trade:
281 (68.20%)
Short Trade:
131 (31.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.85
Profitto previsto:
-0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
4.21 USD
Perdita media:
-5.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-75.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-216.90 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-15.75%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
215.69 USD
Massimale:
419.06 USD (59.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.85% (419.06 USD)
Per equità:
63.04% (907.95 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|358
|XAUUSD
|32
|EURUSD
|17
|EURGBP
|5
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|-15
|XAUUSD
|-68
|EURUSD
|-70
|EURGBP
|-14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.2K
|XAUUSD
|-6.1K
|EURUSD
|-263
|EURGBP
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +34.42 USD
Worst Trade: -77 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +64.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -75.18 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.97 × 87
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.56 × 156
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.66 × 7861
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.67 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.07 × 188
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
Minimum 500 USD
Target 5-10% /monthly
Non ci sono recensioni
