SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Simple Simple
Markus

Simple Simple

Markus
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
412
Profit Trade:
223 (54.12%)
Loss Trade:
189 (45.87%)
Best Trade:
34.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-76.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
939.74 USD (36 390 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 106.72 USD (38 686 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (64.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
64.30 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
67.25%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.69%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.40
Long Trade:
281 (68.20%)
Short Trade:
131 (31.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.85
Profitto previsto:
-0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
4.21 USD
Perdita media:
-5.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-75.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-216.90 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-15.75%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
215.69 USD
Massimale:
419.06 USD (59.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.85% (419.06 USD)
Per equità:
63.04% (907.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 358
XAUUSD 32
EURUSD 17
EURGBP 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -15
XAUUSD -68
EURUSD -70
EURGBP -14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 5.2K
XAUUSD -6.1K
EURUSD -263
EURGBP -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +34.42 USD
Worst Trade: -77 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +64.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -75.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.97 × 87
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
Forex.com-Live 536
1.56 × 156
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.66 × 7861
itexsys-Platform
1.67 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.07 × 188
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
73 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Minimum 500 USD

Target 5-10% /monthly

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 11:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 16:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 05:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 05:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 10:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 07:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 15:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 11:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.02 01:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.25 09:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Simple Simple
30USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
23
98%
412
54%
67%
0.84
-0.41
USD
63%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.