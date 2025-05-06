- Crescita
Trade:
57
Profit Trade:
46 (80.70%)
Loss Trade:
11 (19.30%)
Best Trade:
9.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
125.61 USD (12 694 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-95.71 USD (9 293 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (39.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.26 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
0.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.21%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.82
Long Trade:
27 (47.37%)
Short Trade:
30 (52.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
2.73 USD
Perdita media:
-8.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-18.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.12 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.50%
Previsione annuale:
66.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.48 USD
Massimale:
36.43 USD (24.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.03% (36.39 USD)
Per equità:
3.97% (4.73 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.71 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +39.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
EA TrendX Scalper
