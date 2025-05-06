SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / EA TrendX Scalper Small
Lo Thi Mai Loan

EA TrendX Scalper Small

Lo Thi Mai Loan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 133 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 28%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
57
Profit Trade:
46 (80.70%)
Loss Trade:
11 (19.30%)
Best Trade:
9.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
125.61 USD (12 694 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-95.71 USD (9 293 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (39.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.26 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
0.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.21%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.82
Long Trade:
27 (47.37%)
Short Trade:
30 (52.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
0.52 USD
Profitto medio:
2.73 USD
Perdita media:
-8.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-18.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.12 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.50%
Previsione annuale:
66.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.48 USD
Massimale:
36.43 USD (24.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.03% (36.39 USD)
Per equità:
3.97% (4.73 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.71 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +39.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -18.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
EA TrendX Scalper
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 07:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 21:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.09 04:42
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 03:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 00:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.26 17:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.17 15:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.17 03:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.15 22:26
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.21 19:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.06 02:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 02:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA TrendX Scalper Small
133USD al mese
28%
0
0
USD
314
USD
23
100%
57
80%
1%
1.31
0.52
USD
9%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.