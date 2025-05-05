SegnaliSezioni
Neil Robertson

AUDUSD Bot

Neil Robertson
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
43 (87.75%)
Loss Trade:
6 (12.24%)
Best Trade:
5 636.59 AUD
Worst Trade:
-5 548.64 AUD
Profitto lordo:
38 585.37 AUD (8 140 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 664.82 AUD (1 604 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (2 688.58 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22 478.99 AUD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
14.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.19%
Ultimo trade:
31 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.80
Long Trade:
9 (18.37%)
Short Trade:
40 (81.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.31
Profitto previsto:
549.40 AUD
Profitto medio:
897.33 AUD
Perdita media:
-1 944.14 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-5 387.17 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 548.64 AUD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
64.56 AUD
Massimale:
7 078.13 AUD (6.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.35% (6 958.97 AUD)
Per equità:
11.62% (13 517.18 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 20K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 6.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5 636.59 AUD
Worst Trade: -5 549 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 688.58 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5 387.17 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.38 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.83 × 6
VantageFX-Live
0.88 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
1.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.25 × 1662
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
8.22 × 18
XMGlobal-MT5
10.00 × 1
This signal is generated from a bot which has been developed for use with AUDUSD over 3 years.

I have recorded my own AUDUSD tick data from Pepperstone since June 2024. This data has been used to extensively test and optimise the trading bot.

I live in Australia and am privy to fast and comprehensive news regarding the economic situation in Australia, which helps me to continuously adapt and adjust the trading bot settings. The broker is Pepperstone, with an average spread of only 2 pips on a razor account.

This signal is ideal for forex investors interested in diversifying exposure away from the major European and Asian currency pairs.


Recommended broker: Pepperstone

Recommended account type: Razor

Recommended leverage: 1:500

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.02 11:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.03 01:06
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.24 05:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 21:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 04:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 20:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.18 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 04:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 15:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.08 12:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.08 04:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 14:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
