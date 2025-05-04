- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
738
Profit Trade:
434 (58.80%)
Loss Trade:
304 (41.19%)
Best Trade:
8 564.04 HKD
Worst Trade:
-2 270.03 HKD
Profitto lordo:
127 408.90 HKD (1 557 781 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-100 029.50 HKD (1 275 444 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (1 835.55 HKD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11 402.77 HKD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
14.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.19%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.14
Long Trade:
496 (67.21%)
Short Trade:
242 (32.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
37.10 HKD
Profitto medio:
293.57 HKD
Perdita media:
-329.04 HKD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-2 021.57 HKD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 877.85 HKD (8)
Crescita mensile:
19.02%
Previsione annuale:
230.82%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 083.56 HKD
Massimale:
12 784.73 HKD (48.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.17% (12 784.73 HKD)
Per equità:
22.00% (2 090.38 HKD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|676
|BTCUSD
|53
|XAGAUD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|BTCUSD
|-480
|XAGAUD
|-4
|USDJPY
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|BTCUSD
|-797K
|XAGAUD
|-56
|USDJPY
|-3
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +8 564.04 HKD
Worst Trade: -2 270 HKD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 835.55 HKD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 021.57 HKD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 8531
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
