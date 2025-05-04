SegnaliSezioni
Gar Hoe Gary Au

Gold Trend01

Gar Hoe Gary Au
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 332%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
738
Profit Trade:
434 (58.80%)
Loss Trade:
304 (41.19%)
Best Trade:
8 564.04 HKD
Worst Trade:
-2 270.03 HKD
Profitto lordo:
127 408.90 HKD (1 557 781 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-100 029.50 HKD (1 275 444 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (1 835.55 HKD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11 402.77 HKD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
14.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.19%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.14
Long Trade:
496 (67.21%)
Short Trade:
242 (32.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.27
Profitto previsto:
37.10 HKD
Profitto medio:
293.57 HKD
Perdita media:
-329.04 HKD
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-2 021.57 HKD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 877.85 HKD (8)
Crescita mensile:
19.02%
Previsione annuale:
230.82%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 083.56 HKD
Massimale:
12 784.73 HKD (48.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.17% (12 784.73 HKD)
Per equità:
22.00% (2 090.38 HKD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 676
BTCUSD 53
XAGAUD 2
USDJPY 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
BTCUSD -480
XAGAUD -4
USDJPY 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 40K
BTCUSD -797K
XAGAUD -56
USDJPY -3
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8 564.04 HKD
Worst Trade: -2 270 HKD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 835.55 HKD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 021.57 HKD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 8531
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
65 più
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold Trend01
999USD al mese
332%
1
0
USD
33K
HKD
21
50%
738
58%
15%
1.27
37.10
HKD
43%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.