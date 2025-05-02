SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Finam ED2
Roman Vdovin

Finam ED2

Roman Vdovin
0 recensioni
131 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 -3%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Crescita
  • Valore del Portafoglio
  • Equità
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 330
Profit Trade:
565 (42.48%)
Loss Trade:
765 (57.52%)
Best Trade:
10 335.97 RUB
Worst Trade:
-7 886.50 RUB
Profitto lordo:
361 929.62 RUB (422 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-400 285.36 RUB (143 395 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (1 997.89 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25 514.97 RUB (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.09%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.49
Long Trade:
642 (48.27%)
Short Trade:
688 (51.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-28.84 RUB
Profitto medio:
640.58 RUB
Perdita media:
-523.25 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-30 446.01 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30 446.01 RUB (24)
Crescita mensile:
7.69%
Previsione annuale:
93.29%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53 219.64 RUB
Massimale:
77 612.00 RUB (192.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.57% (74 275.96 RUB)
Per equità:
6.22% (21 306.41 RUB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
SiU5 127
SiM5 118
SRM5 102
BRM5 97
NGK4 92
NGJ5 82
NGN5 67
NGK5 56
MXU5 50
BRK5 38
RIM5 33
NGQ5 33
GDM5 32
NGZ3 27
SRU5 27
PTZ3 25
BRM4 25
RIU5 25
NGU3 21
SiM3 19
SRM3 17
BRJ4 17
GDM3 16
NGU5 16
NGV3 14
BRG4 13
BRU3 12
NGH4 10
NGJ4 10
NGM5 10
RIM3 9
GDH4 9
GDU5 8
NGQ3 7
BRF4 7
SiZ5 7
MXZ5 6
GDU3 5
PTU3 5
NGN3 4
SRZ3 4
GDZ3 4
NGG4 4
BRN5 3
BRU5 3
BRH4 2
GDM4 2
RIM4 2
NGM4 2
SiU3 1
SRU3 1
USD 1
NGX3 1
TTZ3 1
SGZH 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
SiU5 -282
SiM5 73
SRM5 -68
BRM5 -71
NGK4 20
NGJ5 87
NGN5 -120
NGK5 139
MXU5 -570
BRK5 73
RIM5 -217
NGQ5 203
GDM5 -25
NGZ3 -32
SRU5 -2
PTZ3 -43
BRM4 55
RIU5 -56
NGU3 -36
SiM3 21
SRM3 17
BRJ4 -72
GDM3 220
NGU5 4
NGV3 25
BRG4 -15
BRU3 -11
NGH4 -20
NGJ4 -19
NGM5 -39
RIM3 -61
GDH4 -18
GDU5 25
NGQ3 -1
BRF4 4
SiZ5 -13
MXZ5 41
GDU3 23
PTU3 94
NGN3 -4
SRZ3 0
GDZ3 26
NGG4 -12
BRN5 7
BRU5 32
BRH4 -7
GDM4 -6
RIM4 -7
NGM4 -31
SiU3 -1
SRU3 -10
USD 0
NGX3 48
TTZ3 -6
SGZH 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
SiU5 -4.5K
SiM5 2.7K
SRM5 -2.6K
BRM5 -310
NGK4 -290
NGJ5 632
NGN5 -575
NGK5 379
MXU5 -21K
BRK5 333
RIM5 -8.1K
NGQ5 -91
GDM5 -204
NGZ3 122
SRU5 -98
PTZ3 -531
BRM4 364
RIU5 -2.1K
NGU3 -92
SiM3 1.5K
SRM3 258
BRJ4 -319
GDM3 1.3K
NGU5 -103
NGV3 -28
BRG4 -106
BRU3 -69
NGH4 -51
NGJ4 -29
NGM5 -71
RIM3 -2.1K
GDH4 -120
GDU5 189
NGQ3 -5
BRF4 2
SiZ5 -1.1K
MXZ5 2.5K
GDU3 175
PTU3 575
NGN3 -24
SRZ3 288
GDZ3 62
NGG4 -80
BRN5 53
BRU5 117
BRH4 -50
GDM4 -39
RIM4 -220
NGM4 -41
SiU3 -50
SRU3 -606
USD 313K
NGX3 154
TTZ3 -336
SGZH 163
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 335.97 RUB
Worst Trade: -7 887 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 997.89 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30 446.01 RUB

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-AO" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Агрессивный портфель советников
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.11% of days out of 904 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 12:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 847 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 14:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 19:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 781 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 13:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.19 13:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.02 19:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 19:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.26% of days out of 764 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Finam ED2
30USD al mese
-3%
0
0
USD
48K
RUB
131
68%
1 330
42%
100%
0.90
-28.84
RUB
40%
1:1
