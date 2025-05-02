- Crescita
- Valore del Portafoglio
- Equità
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 330
Profit Trade:
565 (42.48%)
Loss Trade:
765 (57.52%)
Best Trade:
10 335.97 RUB
Worst Trade:
-7 886.50 RUB
Profitto lordo:
361 929.62 RUB (422 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-400 285.36 RUB (143 395 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (1 997.89 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25 514.97 RUB (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.09%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.49
Long Trade:
642 (48.27%)
Short Trade:
688 (51.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-28.84 RUB
Profitto medio:
640.58 RUB
Perdita media:
-523.25 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-30 446.01 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-30 446.01 RUB (24)
Crescita mensile:
7.69%
Previsione annuale:
93.29%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53 219.64 RUB
Massimale:
77 612.00 RUB (192.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.57% (74 275.96 RUB)
Per equità:
6.22% (21 306.41 RUB)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|SiU5
|127
|SiM5
|118
|SRM5
|102
|BRM5
|97
|NGK4
|92
|NGJ5
|82
|NGN5
|67
|NGK5
|56
|MXU5
|50
|BRK5
|38
|RIM5
|33
|NGQ5
|33
|GDM5
|32
|NGZ3
|27
|SRU5
|27
|PTZ3
|25
|BRM4
|25
|RIU5
|25
|NGU3
|21
|SiM3
|19
|SRM3
|17
|BRJ4
|17
|GDM3
|16
|NGU5
|16
|NGV3
|14
|BRG4
|13
|BRU3
|12
|NGH4
|10
|NGJ4
|10
|NGM5
|10
|RIM3
|9
|GDH4
|9
|GDU5
|8
|NGQ3
|7
|BRF4
|7
|SiZ5
|7
|MXZ5
|6
|GDU3
|5
|PTU3
|5
|NGN3
|4
|SRZ3
|4
|GDZ3
|4
|NGG4
|4
|BRN5
|3
|BRU5
|3
|BRH4
|2
|GDM4
|2
|RIM4
|2
|NGM4
|2
|SiU3
|1
|SRU3
|1
|USD
|1
|NGX3
|1
|TTZ3
|1
|SGZH
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|SiU5
|-282
|SiM5
|73
|SRM5
|-68
|BRM5
|-71
|NGK4
|20
|NGJ5
|87
|NGN5
|-120
|NGK5
|139
|MXU5
|-570
|BRK5
|73
|RIM5
|-217
|NGQ5
|203
|GDM5
|-25
|NGZ3
|-32
|SRU5
|-2
|PTZ3
|-43
|BRM4
|55
|RIU5
|-56
|NGU3
|-36
|SiM3
|21
|SRM3
|17
|BRJ4
|-72
|GDM3
|220
|NGU5
|4
|NGV3
|25
|BRG4
|-15
|BRU3
|-11
|NGH4
|-20
|NGJ4
|-19
|NGM5
|-39
|RIM3
|-61
|GDH4
|-18
|GDU5
|25
|NGQ3
|-1
|BRF4
|4
|SiZ5
|-13
|MXZ5
|41
|GDU3
|23
|PTU3
|94
|NGN3
|-4
|SRZ3
|0
|GDZ3
|26
|NGG4
|-12
|BRN5
|7
|BRU5
|32
|BRH4
|-7
|GDM4
|-6
|RIM4
|-7
|NGM4
|-31
|SiU3
|-1
|SRU3
|-10
|USD
|0
|NGX3
|48
|TTZ3
|-6
|SGZH
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|SiU5
|-4.5K
|SiM5
|2.7K
|SRM5
|-2.6K
|BRM5
|-310
|NGK4
|-290
|NGJ5
|632
|NGN5
|-575
|NGK5
|379
|MXU5
|-21K
|BRK5
|333
|RIM5
|-8.1K
|NGQ5
|-91
|GDM5
|-204
|NGZ3
|122
|SRU5
|-98
|PTZ3
|-531
|BRM4
|364
|RIU5
|-2.1K
|NGU3
|-92
|SiM3
|1.5K
|SRM3
|258
|BRJ4
|-319
|GDM3
|1.3K
|NGU5
|-103
|NGV3
|-28
|BRG4
|-106
|BRU3
|-69
|NGH4
|-51
|NGJ4
|-29
|NGM5
|-71
|RIM3
|-2.1K
|GDH4
|-120
|GDU5
|189
|NGQ3
|-5
|BRF4
|2
|SiZ5
|-1.1K
|MXZ5
|2.5K
|GDU3
|175
|PTU3
|575
|NGN3
|-24
|SRZ3
|288
|GDZ3
|62
|NGG4
|-80
|BRN5
|53
|BRU5
|117
|BRH4
|-50
|GDM4
|-39
|RIM4
|-220
|NGM4
|-41
|SiU3
|-50
|SRU3
|-606
|USD
|313K
|NGX3
|154
|TTZ3
|-336
|SGZH
|163
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 335.97 RUB
Worst Trade: -7 887 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 24
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 997.89 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30 446.01 RUB
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FINAM-AO" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Агрессивный портфель советников
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
48K
RUB
RUB
131
68%
1 330
42%
100%
0.90
-28.84
RUB
RUB
40%
1:1