- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
191
Profit Trade:
112 (58.63%)
Loss Trade:
79 (41.36%)
Best Trade:
90.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 395.13 USD (606 335 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 135.51 USD (2 093 044 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (175.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.26 USD (34)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
68.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.50%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.50
Long Trade:
152 (79.58%)
Short Trade:
39 (20.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
1.36 USD
Profitto medio:
12.46 USD
Perdita media:
-14.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-169.71 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-0.31%
Previsione annuale:
-3.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.25 USD
Massimale:
173.00 USD (12.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.10% (172.83 USD)
Per equità:
5.25% (74.79 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|161
|GBPJPYb
|23
|#BTCUSDr
|5
|EURJPYb
|2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDb
|216
|GBPJPYb
|25
|#BTCUSDr
|-15
|EURJPYb
|33
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDb
|23K
|GBPJPYb
|1.9K
|#BTCUSDr
|-1.5M
|EURJPYb
|1.7K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +90.58 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 34
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -169.71 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Hello ....
welcome to the professional mql 5 signal provider trader.
here is very strict risk management in trading.
with a maximum Drawdown of 25% every month
minimum deposit 1000 usd
maximum risk for each entry 2%
the technique used has been tested for the past 10 years with profit results every year
