Arifin S Kom

Dream Trader1

Arifin S Kom
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
191
Profit Trade:
112 (58.63%)
Loss Trade:
79 (41.36%)
Best Trade:
90.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 395.13 USD (606 335 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 135.51 USD (2 093 044 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (175.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.26 USD (34)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
68.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.50%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.50
Long Trade:
152 (79.58%)
Short Trade:
39 (20.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
1.36 USD
Profitto medio:
12.46 USD
Perdita media:
-14.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-169.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-169.71 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-0.31%
Previsione annuale:
-3.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.25 USD
Massimale:
173.00 USD (12.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.10% (172.83 USD)
Per equità:
5.25% (74.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 161
GBPJPYb 23
#BTCUSDr 5
EURJPYb 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDb 216
GBPJPYb 25
#BTCUSDr -15
EURJPYb 33
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDb 23K
GBPJPYb 1.9K
#BTCUSDr -1.5M
EURJPYb 1.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +90.58 USD
Worst Trade: -62 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 34
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -169.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsGlobal-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hello ....
welcome to the professional mql 5 signal provider trader.

here is very strict risk management in trading.

with a maximum Drawdown of 25% every month

minimum deposit 1000 usd
maximum risk for each entry 2%

the technique used has been tested for the past 10 years with profit results every year
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.08 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.07 06:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.18 13:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 04:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged
2025.07.18 11:44
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 04:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 15:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.16 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 01:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 16:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.05 11:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 10:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.27 01:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 14:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 13:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
