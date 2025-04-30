- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|507
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|84
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|3K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NagaMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FxPro-MT5
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|6.00 × 1
🔔Consistent Results with Controlled Risk🔔
If you're looking for a reliable trading signal, fully automated and with intelligent risk management, this is the right choice. With optimized and live-tested settings, saving you time, research, and unnecessary risk.
🎯 Why Subscribe to This Signal?
-
📈 Consistent profitability across volatile and diverse markets
-
🔄 100% automated – no installation, no copying, no settings adjustments needed
-
🛡️ Controlled drawdown thanks to built-in protection logic
-
📊 Real and transparent trading history, with all trades visible in real time
-
🧠 Strategy with over 3 years of proven development
-
🚫 No emotions, no human decisions – just logic and data-driven trading
📌 Perfect for Those Who Want To:
-
Get market exposure without manual trading
-
Avoid beginner mistakes and untested strategies
-
Use a simple, accessible, and automated solution
-
Invest with a professional-grade strategy focused on long-term growth
💬 I'm available for questions and support throughout. Join those already benefiting from a secure, stable, and automated approach to trading!
