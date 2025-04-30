SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Divimake
Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz

Divimake

Andre Filipe Da Rocha Cruz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
NagaMarkets-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
507
Profit Trade:
388 (76.52%)
Loss Trade:
119 (23.47%)
Best Trade:
7.22 EUR
Worst Trade:
-21.73 EUR
Profitto lordo:
526.02 EUR (20 694 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-452.19 EUR (17 736 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
70 (65.16 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
65.16 EUR (70)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
20.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.11%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
252 (49.70%)
Short Trade:
255 (50.30%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.16
Profitto previsto:
0.15 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.36 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.80 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-93.69 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-93.69 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
1.09%
Previsione annuale:
13.19%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
117.46 EUR
Massimale:
152.33 EUR (5.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.02% (152.33 EUR)
Per equità:
6.59% (199.08 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 507
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 84
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.22 EUR
Worst Trade: -22 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 70
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +65.16 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -93.69 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NagaMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FxPro-MT5
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
6.00 × 1
🔔Consistent Results with Controlled Risk🔔

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal, fully automated and with intelligent risk management, this is the right choice. With optimized and live-tested settings, saving you time, research, and unnecessary risk.

🎯 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • 📈 Consistent profitability across volatile and diverse markets

  • 🔄 100% automated – no installation, no copying, no settings adjustments needed

  • 🛡️ Controlled drawdown thanks to built-in protection logic

  • 📊 Real and transparent trading history, with all trades visible in real time

  • 🧠 Strategy with over 3 years of proven development

  • 🚫 No emotions, no human decisions – just logic and data-driven trading

📌 Perfect for Those Who Want To:

  • Get market exposure without manual trading

  • Avoid beginner mistakes and untested strategies

  • Use a simple, accessible, and automated solution

  • Invest with a professional-grade strategy focused on long-term growth

💬 I'm available for questions and support throughout. Join those already benefiting from a secure, stable, and automated approach to trading!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 20:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.02 12:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 17:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.14% of days out of 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 21:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.25% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 09:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 18:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 08:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 21:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 21:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 12:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Divimake
30USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
3.1K
EUR
21
95%
507
76%
20%
1.16
0.15
EUR
7%
1:30
Copia

