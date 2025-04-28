- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
110
Profit Trade:
110 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
224.54 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 474.57 USD (247 400 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
110 (2 474.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 474.57 USD (110)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.90
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.38%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
30917.87
Long Trade:
110 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2170.68
Profitto previsto:
22.50 USD
Profitto medio:
22.50 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
16.14%
Previsione annuale:
195.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
0.08 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
Per equità:
27.77% (833.04 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|247K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +224.54 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 110
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 474.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|14.32 × 38
1. Please ask all questions via my WhatsApp ( https://wa.me/6285156637515 ).
2. Please follow my telegram channel ( https://t.me/AdiNugrohoTrader ).
I will send a lot of information there.
3. Our goal is to make a trading strategy which can last forever, and profit forever.
IF YOU FOLLOW THIS SIGNAL AND STILL LOSE, PLEASE ASK ME VIA WHATSAPP. THERE MUST BE SOMETHING WRONG.
4. This strategy is LOW RISK, as long as you follow the instruction.
5. Please follow my equity. Not more than 40% higher, and not less than 20% lower.
Life is cruel. Only the strong can survive. So, please be ready.
WARNING!!!
If your capital is less, DO NOT follow this signal. Please contact me via WhatsApp. So, we can discuss a better solution.
I want everyone who follow my signal to be profit. As long as you are also willing to.
6. Top up is not a crime, as long as it has been calculated.
7. MQ5 calculate lot size automatically. Please follow my equity, not more than 40% higher, and not less than 40% lower, to make sure your lot size is same as my lot size.
8. I hope, with the same point of view, we can get as much profit as we can with this strategy. And earning profit forever with this strategy.
9. Please use SWAP FREE account. A little difference in spread and commission is not a big problem.
But swap will kill you, since I sometimes have some open positions until months.
10. There is no perfect technology. So as MQL5 copy trading. There are sometimes positions failed to copy or failed to close.
Therefore, from time to time, please check your open positions, and compare it to my open positions. Do action if needed.
11. I am using FINEX broker. If you want best result, you can use the same broker as mine by using this link: https://track.finex.co.id/click?pid=959&offer_id=12
12. Ask me via WhatsApp to use the same VPS as mine, so you can get the affordable but
very low latency to FINEX broker, and also 25% cashback from me
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
90%
1
1K
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
22
99%
110
100%
100%
2170.67
22.50
USD
USD
28%
1:500