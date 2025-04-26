- Crescita
Trade:
1 261
Profit Trade:
788 (62.49%)
Loss Trade:
473 (37.51%)
Best Trade:
61.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-177.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 986.98 USD (174 189 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 525.02 USD (150 838 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
65 (4.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
304.70 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
15.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
59.06%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
695 (55.11%)
Short Trade:
566 (44.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.37 USD
Profitto medio:
5.06 USD
Perdita media:
-7.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
120 (-114.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-241.10 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
36.62%
Previsione annuale:
444.34%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
121.23 USD
Massimale:
695.59 USD (91.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.64% (604.77 USD)
Per equità:
30.52% (109.20 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|870
|DE40
|211
|CHFJPY
|46
|EURNZD
|31
|EURCHF
|28
|EURAUD
|25
|BTCUSD
|15
|EURCAD
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|GBPCAD
|7
|CADCHF
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|325
|DE40
|136
|CHFJPY
|16
|EURNZD
|-26
|EURCHF
|-5
|EURAUD
|10
|BTCUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|-5
|GBPCAD
|0
|CADCHF
|-5
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|DE40
|7.6K
|CHFJPY
|1.9K
|EURNZD
|-1.8K
|EURCHF
|-50
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|BTCUSD
|18K
|EURCAD
|1K
|GBPAUD
|-192
|GBPCAD
|138
|CADCHF
|-193
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +61.55 USD
Worst Trade: -178 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -114.24 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.71 × 7
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.24 × 6249
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.69 × 404
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 3
