Olga Liliana Clemente

Gold X AI

Olga Liliana Clemente
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
71 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 191%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 261
Profit Trade:
788 (62.49%)
Loss Trade:
473 (37.51%)
Best Trade:
61.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-177.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 986.98 USD (174 189 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 525.02 USD (150 838 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
65 (4.79 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
304.70 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
15.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
59.06%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
695 (55.11%)
Short Trade:
566 (44.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.37 USD
Profitto medio:
5.06 USD
Perdita media:
-7.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
120 (-114.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-241.10 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
36.62%
Previsione annuale:
444.34%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
121.23 USD
Massimale:
695.59 USD (91.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.64% (604.77 USD)
Per equità:
30.52% (109.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 870
DE40 211
CHFJPY 46
EURNZD 31
EURCHF 28
EURAUD 25
BTCUSD 15
EURCAD 14
GBPAUD 11
GBPCAD 7
CADCHF 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 325
DE40 136
CHFJPY 16
EURNZD -26
EURCHF -5
EURAUD 10
BTCUSD 2
EURCAD 13
GBPAUD -5
GBPCAD 0
CADCHF -5
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -4.1K
DE40 7.6K
CHFJPY 1.9K
EURNZD -1.8K
EURCHF -50
EURAUD 1.1K
BTCUSD 18K
EURCAD 1K
GBPAUD -192
GBPCAD 138
CADCHF -193
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +61.55 USD
Worst Trade: -178 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.79 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -114.24 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.71 × 7
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
GOMarketsIntl-Live
2.00 × 3
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.24 × 6249
FusionMarkets-Live
2.69 × 404
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
69 più
2025.08.20 23:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 07:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 23:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 16:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.28 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.27 03:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 23:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 22:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.17 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.09 17:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.02 15:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 11:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.26 23:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.47% of days out of 339 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold X AI
99USD al mese
191%
0
0
USD
1.8K
USD
71
73%
1 261
62%
15%
1.13
0.37
USD
45%
1:500
Copia

