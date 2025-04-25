SegnaliSezioni
SEBASTIAN GEORGE KARSAS

Sasha

SEBASTIAN GEORGE KARSAS
0 recensioni
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -31%
HFMarketsSA-Live1
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
679
Profit Trade:
495 (72.90%)
Loss Trade:
184 (27.10%)
Best Trade:
294.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-82.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 206.63 USD (698 193 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 586.41 USD (779 252 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (115.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
313.50 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
33.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.12%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.54
Long Trade:
679 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.89
Profitto previsto:
-0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
6.48 USD
Perdita media:
-19.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-252.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-252.75 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-10.53%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
401.25 USD
Massimale:
700.82 USD (17.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.25% (505.15 USD)
Per equità:
7.65% (274.95 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USA100 403
XAUUSDr 274
USA30 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USA100 -348
XAUUSDr 77
USA30 -109
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USA100 -52K
XAUUSDr 7.6K
USA30 -36K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +294.00 USD
Worst Trade: -82 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +115.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -252.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Sasha Signals for MT5 – Conquer the Markets with Precision!

Unlock the power of elite trading with Sasha, your ultimate MT5 signal companion designed to dominate USA100 and USA30 markets! Engineered with cutting-edge analytics, Sasha delivers high-probability buy signals that target an impressive 70% win-rate, empowering you to trade smarter and win bigger. 

Sasha harnesses advanced market profiling to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you’re always a step ahead. With a proven track record—think precision signals, catching major moves—Sasha is your key to consistent profits. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Sasha’s seamless integration with MT5 makes trading effortless, while her proprietary system works tirelessly to filter noise and spotlight opportunities.

Join the TraderKings empire and elevate your trading game. Don’t just trade—thrive with Sasha Signals. Subscribe now and let’s conquer the markets together! 🚀📈


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 20:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 07:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 18:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 14:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 21:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 10:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 07:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 01:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 13:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
