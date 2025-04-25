- Crescita
Trade:
679
Profit Trade:
495 (72.90%)
Loss Trade:
184 (27.10%)
Best Trade:
294.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-82.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 206.63 USD (698 193 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 586.41 USD (779 252 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (115.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
313.50 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
33.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.12%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.54
Long Trade:
679 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.89
Profitto previsto:
-0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
6.48 USD
Perdita media:
-19.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-252.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-252.75 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-10.53%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
401.25 USD
Massimale:
700.82 USD (17.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.25% (505.15 USD)
Per equità:
7.65% (274.95 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USA100
|403
|XAUUSDr
|274
|USA30
|2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USA100
|-348
|XAUUSDr
|77
|USA30
|-109
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USA100
|-52K
|XAUUSDr
|7.6K
|USA30
|-36K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +294.00 USD
Worst Trade: -82 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +115.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -252.75 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSA-Live1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Sasha Signals for MT5 – Conquer the Markets with Precision!
Unlock the power of elite trading with Sasha, your ultimate MT5 signal companion designed to dominate USA100 and USA30 markets! Engineered with cutting-edge analytics, Sasha delivers high-probability buy signals that target an impressive 70% win-rate, empowering you to trade smarter and win bigger.
Sasha harnesses advanced market profiling to identify optimal entry points, ensuring you’re always a step ahead. With a proven track record—think precision signals, catching major moves—Sasha is your key to consistent profits. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Sasha’s seamless integration with MT5 makes trading effortless, while her proprietary system works tirelessly to filter noise and spotlight opportunities.
Join the TraderKings empire and elevate your trading game. Don’t just trade—thrive with Sasha Signals. Subscribe now and let’s conquer the markets together! 🚀📈
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-31%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
21
92%
679
72%
34%
0.89
-0.56
USD
USD
44%
1:400