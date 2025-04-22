- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
226
Profit Trade:
191 (84.51%)
Loss Trade:
35 (15.49%)
Best Trade:
4 166.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 125.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
28 304.04 USD (146 176 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 449.44 USD (98 013 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (1 818.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 353.17 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
19.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.43%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.57
Long Trade:
133 (58.85%)
Short Trade:
93 (41.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
52.45 USD
Profitto medio:
148.19 USD
Perdita media:
-469.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-1 278.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 357.75 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
29.73%
Previsione annuale:
360.71%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 748.20 USD
Massimale:
4 607.34 USD (24.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.29% (3 357.75 USD)
Per equità:
12.98% (2 379.64 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|226
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 166.68 USD
Worst Trade: -3 125 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 818.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 278.82 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
MAthbot ea
100% algo
100% algo
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
300USD al mese
96%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
58
94%
226
84%
20%
1.72
52.45
USD
USD
31%
1:500