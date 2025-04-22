SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Mathbot 20k
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot 20k

Vitalie Schimbator
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
58 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 300 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 96%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
226
Profit Trade:
191 (84.51%)
Loss Trade:
35 (15.49%)
Best Trade:
4 166.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-3 125.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
28 304.04 USD (146 176 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 449.44 USD (98 013 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (1 818.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 353.17 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
19.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.43%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.57
Long Trade:
133 (58.85%)
Short Trade:
93 (41.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.72
Profitto previsto:
52.45 USD
Profitto medio:
148.19 USD
Perdita media:
-469.98 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-1 278.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 357.75 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
29.73%
Previsione annuale:
360.71%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 748.20 USD
Massimale:
4 607.34 USD (24.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.29% (3 357.75 USD)
Per equità:
12.98% (2 379.64 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 226
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 48K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 166.68 USD
Worst Trade: -3 125 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 818.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 278.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
MAthbot ea 
100% algo
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.01 10:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.01 09:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 11:41
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
