Ilya Zelenov

QiwiX SL30

Ilya Zelenov
1 recensione
23 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -10%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
189
Profit Trade:
110 (58.20%)
Loss Trade:
79 (41.80%)
Best Trade:
146.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-441.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 647.44 USD (25 575 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 853.02 USD (37 895 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (223.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
308.56 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
76.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.37
Long Trade:
72 (38.10%)
Short Trade:
117 (61.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.75
Profitto previsto:
-6.38 USD
Profitto medio:
33.16 USD
Perdita media:
-61.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-3 269.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 269.23 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
1.68%
Previsione annuale:
20.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 448.76 USD
Massimale:
3 269.23 USD (67.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.80% (3 269.23 USD)
Per equità:
29.56% (3 107.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 71
NZDCAD 61
AUDCAD 57
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD -2.5K
NZDCAD 455
AUDCAD 858
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD -17K
NZDCAD 631
AUDCAD 4.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +146.50 USD
Worst Trade: -442 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +223.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 269.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.13 × 23
TickmillUK-Live03
0.27 × 124
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.40 × 42
ICMarkets-Live19
0.56 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.58 × 233
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.60 × 10
EquitiGroup-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.94 × 78
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.00 × 173
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
Tickmill-Live02
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.34 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.36 × 36
ThreeTrader-Live
1.42 × 36
Tickmill-Live08
1.42 × 91
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1.47 × 128
FTMO-Server
1.50 × 34
Darwinex-Live
1.59 × 129
FusionMarkets-Live
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.67 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 5
2.27 × 237
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.51 × 92
Axi-US03-Live
2.73 × 59
32 più
Basic trading strategy as on previous QiwiX signals

A hard stop loss of 30% is set

Trading from the channel borders, a soft grid is built
Recommended minimum deposit - $1500

Leverage - 1:500


P.S. Forex trading is associated with high risks of losing invested funds, make all investments at your own risk! Never invest credit funds

Valutazione media:
Yuen Yiu Lam
740
Yuen Yiu Lam 2025.08.21 12:39 
 

This is a bad signal, martingale with only 30% hard SL, 100% disaster. Don't think this signal can be the same return and stability as before.

2025.06.26 18:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.22 02:03
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.22 02:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.22 02:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
QiwiX SL30
L'abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese.

