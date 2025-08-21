- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
189
Profit Trade:
110 (58.20%)
Loss Trade:
79 (41.80%)
Best Trade:
146.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-441.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 647.44 USD (25 575 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 853.02 USD (37 895 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (223.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
308.56 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.08
Attività di trading:
76.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.37
Long Trade:
72 (38.10%)
Short Trade:
117 (61.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.75
Profitto previsto:
-6.38 USD
Profitto medio:
33.16 USD
Perdita media:
-61.43 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-3 269.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 269.23 USD (15)
Crescita mensile:
1.68%
Previsione annuale:
20.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 448.76 USD
Massimale:
3 269.23 USD (67.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.80% (3 269.23 USD)
Per equità:
29.56% (3 107.54 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|71
|NZDCAD
|61
|AUDCAD
|57
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|-2.5K
|NZDCAD
|455
|AUDCAD
|858
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|-17K
|NZDCAD
|631
|AUDCAD
|4.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +146.50 USD
Worst Trade: -442 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +223.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 269.23 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.13 × 23
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.27 × 124
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.40 × 42
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.56 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.58 × 233
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.60 × 10
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.94 × 78
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.00 × 173
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.34 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.36 × 36
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.42 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.42 × 91
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|1.47 × 128
|
FTMO-Server
|1.50 × 34
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.59 × 129
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.67 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 5
|2.27 × 237
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.51 × 92
|
Axi-US03-Live
|2.73 × 59
Basic trading strategy as on previous QiwiX signals
A hard stop loss of 30% is set
Trading from the channel borders, a soft grid is built
Recommended minimum deposit - $1500
Leverage - 1:500
❗ ❗ ❗ P.S. Forex trading is associated with high risks of losing invested funds, make all investments at your own risk! Never invest credit funds
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-10%
0
0
USD
USD
8.8K
USD
USD
23
100%
189
58%
77%
0.75
-6.38
USD
USD
31%
1:500
This is a bad signal, martingale with only 30% hard SL, 100% disaster. Don't think this signal can be the same return and stability as before.