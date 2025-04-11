SegnaliSezioni
Aurelio Daniel Malla

Aurora Trading

Aurelio Daniel Malla
0 recensioni
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -11%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
623
Profit Trade:
349 (56.01%)
Loss Trade:
274 (43.98%)
Best Trade:
85.76 EUR
Worst Trade:
-224.72 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 800.47 EUR (73 122 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 658.56 EUR (67 943 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (171.31 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
258.89 EUR (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
58.54%
Massimo carico di deposito:
26.28%
Ultimo trade:
22 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
301 (48.31%)
Short Trade:
322 (51.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.23 EUR
Profitto medio:
16.62 EUR
Perdita media:
-20.65 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-598.52 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-598.52 EUR (17)
Crescita mensile:
-4.87%
Previsione annuale:
-61.04%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.14 EUR
Massimale:
923.70 EUR (30.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.32% (925.45 EUR)
Per equità:
38.34% (720.06 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDJPYp 327
AUDCHFp 240
GBPUSDp 47
EURUSDp 8
SPX500 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDJPYp 212
AUDCHFp 253
GBPUSDp -45
EURUSDp -257
SPX500 -1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDJPYp 4.9K
AUDCHFp 4.2K
GBPUSDp -1.3K
EURUSDp -2.7K
SPX500 -10
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +85.76 EUR
Worst Trade: -225 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 17
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +171.31 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -598.52 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Overview of the Automated Signal Channel with Intelligent Bots

Our signal channel is designed to offer users a structured experience backed by advanced technology. We provide access to four specialized bots, each configured to detect trading opportunities based on distinct strategic approaches and market conditions. These bots operate autonomously, reviewing and adjusting their parameters weekly based on historical performance.

🔁 Automated and Diversified Operation

Each bot uses a different analysis style, allowing for diversified signal generation and a more comprehensive view of the market. The system evaluates multiple variables to deliver signals that meet predefined risk and behavior criteria.

📊 Weekly Updates Based on Performance

The bots make weekly adjustments based on the data collected during operation. This adaptability helps ensure the signals remain relevant as market conditions evolve, without requiring constant manual oversight.

✅ What This Channel Offers:

  • Signals generated by four independent yet coordinated bots.

  • Quality filters based on historical data and current conditions.

  • Ongoing performance evaluation for each bot.

  • Built-in risk management across all strategies.

💡 Ideal For:

Traders seeking to complement their analysis, and users looking to automate part of their decision-making through a responsible, technology-driven system. Profitability is not guaranteed, but the structure is built with a solid technical foundation and cautious design.


