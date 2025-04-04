SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ZenForceEA
Nguyen Quoc Hung

ZenForceEA

Nguyen Quoc Hung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 54%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
264
Profit Trade:
130 (49.24%)
Loss Trade:
134 (50.76%)
Best Trade:
241.23 USD
Worst Trade:
-129.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 731.32 USD (56 636 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 632.97 USD (45 146 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (360.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
418.38 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
42.83%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.80%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.34
Long Trade:
128 (48.48%)
Short Trade:
136 (51.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.24
Profitto previsto:
4.16 USD
Profitto medio:
44.09 USD
Perdita media:
-34.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-367.55 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-367.55 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
2.87%
Previsione annuale:
34.84%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
822.21 USD (23.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.58% (822.21 USD)
Per equità:
2.40% (83.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 178
GBPUSD 86
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD -63
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 13K
GBPUSD -1.6K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +241.23 USD
Worst Trade: -129 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +360.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -367.55 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 6
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.38 × 8
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.43 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.47 × 109
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.61 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.65 × 4633
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.68 × 136
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.99 × 2983
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.29 × 14
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.33 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
1.79 × 38
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.09 × 411
Exness-MT5Real28
2.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
28 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods. 

Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.

Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).

Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.


Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor. 

Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.23 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.08 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 14:43
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 09:16
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.18 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 01:18
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.03 18:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.08 15:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.07 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 15:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.28 07:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 14:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.14 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 01:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ZenForceEA
30USD al mese
54%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
27
99%
264
49%
43%
1.23
4.16
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.