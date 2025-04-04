This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods.

Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.

Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).

Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.





Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor.

