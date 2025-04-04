- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|178
|GBPUSD
|86
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|-63
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.38 × 8
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.43 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 109
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.61 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.65 × 4633
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.68 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.99 × 2983
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.10 × 31
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.29 × 14
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.33 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.79 × 38
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.09 × 411
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
This EA does not have DCA, Martingale or Grid mechanisms which means it has drawdown periods therefore investments should be long-term and please be patient while being in drawdown periods.
Each trade is independent with a stoploss and closed within the day.
Risk is calculated base on the current balance of the account (<2% per trade if SL is hit).
Portfolio trading with multiple strategies combined.
Please consider carefully before investing in or buying the expert advisor.
Visit for more info and find contact information on our website: https://zentrading.lovable.app/
