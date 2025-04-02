Hi, Welcome to copy my Signal. But I think I have to remind that to get "optimum profit": minimum balance is USD 352 (or equivalent in other Deposit Currencies) & Broker Account Leverage is minimum 1:10 . You have to rent Your Own Virtual Private Server (VPS) which has "low latency" with Your Broker Server.





After You subscribe: please make suitable adjustment to Your Subscription (including Your Balance Percentage Involved depends on Your Risk Management) & place the program at Your EA at Your VPS. Make sure also "slippage" between My Broker and Yours is "as small as possible" (I am using RAW account at My Broker with almost ZERO spread). I am doing just "very safe manual tradings" with "tight risk/money management (maximum 2% loss if Stop Loss is Reached)" (usage of Stop Losses & usage of Low 1:10 Leverage).





I Love the Arts of Manual Tradings.





Those Are All. Have Nice & Profitable Tradings Buddies. Sincerely Thank You Very Much for Subscribing.





Remember This to All My Subscribers:





Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.