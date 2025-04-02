SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Fundamental Analysis Swing Trader 11
Roosdiarto Rooskandar St

Fundamental Analysis Swing Trader 11

Roosdiarto Rooskandar St
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
24 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:10
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
290
Profit Trade:
209 (72.06%)
Loss Trade:
81 (27.93%)
Best Trade:
48.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
600.58 USD (258 415 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-595.87 USD (34 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (41.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
90.85 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
54.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.14%
Ultimo trade:
10 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.04
Long Trade:
254 (87.59%)
Short Trade:
36 (12.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
2.87 USD
Perdita media:
-7.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-29.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-41.79 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.23%
Previsione annuale:
111.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.92 USD
Massimale:
120.01 USD (27.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.30% (119.95 USD)
Per equità:
22.14% (79.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 272
US500 12
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 17
US500 -10
XAUUSD -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 3.6K
US500 -5.5K
XAUUSD -915
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +48.90 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +41.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.39 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.05 × 169
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
72 più
Hi, Welcome to copy my Signal. But I think I have to remind that to get "optimum profit": minimum balance is USD 352 (or equivalent in other Deposit Currencies) & Broker Account Leverage is minimum 1:10 . You have to rent Your Own Virtual Private Server (VPS) which has "low latency" with Your Broker Server. 

After You subscribe: please make suitable adjustment to Your Subscription (including Your Balance Percentage Involved depends on Your Risk Management) & place the program at Your EA at Your VPS. Make sure also "slippage" between My Broker and Yours is "as small as possible" (I am using RAW account at My Broker with almost ZERO spread). I am doing just "very safe manual tradings" with "tight risk/money management (maximum 2% loss if Stop Loss is Reached)" (usage of Stop Losses & usage of Low 1:10 Leverage).

I Love the Arts of Manual Tradings.

Those Are All. Have Nice & Profitable Tradings Buddies. Sincerely Thank You Very Much for Subscribing. 

Remember This to All My Subscribers:

Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 21:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 03:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 08:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 21:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 15:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 19:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.83% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 10:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 09:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 08:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 11:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 09:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 13:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.16% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.22 21:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 03:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
