- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
290
Profit Trade:
209 (72.06%)
Loss Trade:
81 (27.93%)
Best Trade:
48.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
600.58 USD (258 415 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-595.87 USD (34 462 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (41.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
90.85 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
54.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.14%
Ultimo trade:
10 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.04
Long Trade:
254 (87.59%)
Short Trade:
36 (12.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
2.87 USD
Perdita media:
-7.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-29.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-41.79 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
9.23%
Previsione annuale:
111.94%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.92 USD
Massimale:
120.01 USD (27.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.30% (119.95 USD)
Per equità:
22.14% (79.25 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|272
|US500
|12
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|17
|US500
|-10
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|3.6K
|US500
|-5.5K
|XAUUSD
|-915
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +48.90 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +41.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.39 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.47 × 51
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.52 × 221
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.61 × 515
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.76 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.05 × 169
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.07 × 30
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
72 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Hi, Welcome to copy my Signal. But I think I have to remind that to get "optimum profit": minimum balance is USD 352 (or equivalent in other Deposit Currencies) & Broker Account Leverage is minimum 1:10 . You have to rent Your Own Virtual Private Server (VPS) which has "low latency" with Your Broker Server.
After You subscribe: please make suitable adjustment to Your Subscription (including Your Balance Percentage Involved depends on Your Risk Management) & place the program at Your EA at Your VPS. Make sure also "slippage" between My Broker and Yours is "as small as possible" (I am using RAW account at My Broker with almost ZERO spread). I am doing just "very safe manual tradings" with "tight risk/money management (maximum 2% loss if Stop Loss is Reached)" (usage of Stop Losses & usage of Low 1:10 Leverage).
I Love the Arts of Manual Tradings.
Those Are All. Have Nice & Profitable Tradings Buddies. Sincerely Thank You Very Much for Subscribing.
Remember This to All My Subscribers:
Subscriber accepts all execution risks when subscribing to a signal. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
USD
358
USD
USD
24
0%
290
72%
54%
1.00
0.02
USD
USD
27%
1:10