Andika Tri Saputra

Gold Scalping Sub Zero

Andika Tri Saputra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
33 settimane
1 / 193 USD
crescita dal 2025 222%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
462
Profit Trade:
457 (98.91%)
Loss Trade:
5 (1.08%)
Best Trade:
196.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 173.35 USD (115 176 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-171.21 USD (571 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
179 (1 710.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 908.43 USD (174)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
24.85%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.30%
Ultimo trade:
39 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2256.44
Long Trade:
461 (99.78%)
Short Trade:
1 (0.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
36.06
Profitto previsto:
12.99 USD
Profitto medio:
13.51 USD
Perdita media:
-34.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.66 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.01 USD
Massimale:
2.66 USD (0.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.22 USD)
Per equità:
61.92% (4 563.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 455
XAUUSDu 7
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6K
XAUUSDu 8
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 114K
XAUUSDu 814
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +196.30 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 174
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 710.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "DupoinFuturesID-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
1.51 × 39
RoboForex-Pro
1.68 × 40
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
FusionMarkets-Live
8.06 × 597
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
Trading Approach:
- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Taking Profit 25-50$/Trade
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

Techincal: RSI Divergence, Timeframe M30
BUY Only

Minimum Equity 2500$-5000$




2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.21 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 07:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
