Trading Approach:

- Limited position trading (1-2 positions)

- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure

- Taking Profit 25-50$/Trade

- 40-60 trades per month

- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies

- Conservative risk management per trade

Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.1 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.

Techincal: RSI Divergence, Timeframe M30

BUY Only



Minimum Equity 2500$-5000$