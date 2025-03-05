SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Trade sleep repeat MT4
Adrian Titilincu

Trade sleep repeat MT4

Adrian Titilincu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 265%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
624
Profit Trade:
438 (70.19%)
Loss Trade:
186 (29.81%)
Best Trade:
99.15 USD
Worst Trade:
-81.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 922.84 USD (163 931 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 372.81 USD (106 859 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (94.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
165.20 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
35.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
28.80%
Ultimo trade:
8 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.18
Long Trade:
424 (67.95%)
Short Trade:
200 (32.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
0.88 USD
Profitto medio:
4.39 USD
Perdita media:
-7.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-34.53 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-217.00 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
14.35%
Previsione annuale:
174.07%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
252.64 USD (27.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.93% (252.64 USD)
Per equità:
31.08% (84.17 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 512
GBPUSD 36
AUDUSD 24
EURUSD 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 10
USDJPY 3
#GER40 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 503
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 19
EURUSD 3
USDCAD 5
EURAUD 5
USDJPY 0
#GER40 15
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 52K
GBPUSD 429
AUDUSD 2K
EURUSD 372
USDCAD 808
EURAUD 789
USDJPY 29
#GER40 1.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +99.15 USD
Worst Trade: -81 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +94.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.53 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BCRCo-REAL" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Duramarkets-Live
1.10 × 31
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.13 × 8
XMTrading-Real 48
4.96 × 445
BlueberryMarkets-Live
5.40 × 30
FBS-Real-7
7.38 × 488
ICMarkets-Live11
13.33 × 55
Weltrade-Live
15.58 × 208
Hello, I am Adrian, just a simple trader. Since 2013 I am trading Forex, ETFs, commodities, indices and crypto.

Trading is risky, but with dedicated tools, smart work and a healthy mindset, the risk can be reduced.

I am learning every day to improve myself in what I do. 

In certain market conditions I have no trading activity.

This signal is available for MetaTrader 4 platform only.

To achieve good performance the recommended broker is BCR with Alpha account. 

To receive signals, you need your terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS.

In order to have low slippage, a VPS of 30ms or less latency is needed.



Disclaimer:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. 

Subscribe to my signal channels under your responsibility.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 20:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 04:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.14 09:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 13:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.24 20:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 21:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.03.27 10:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.19 16:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.10 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.03.05 10:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 10:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trade sleep repeat MT4
30USD al mese
265%
0
0
USD
166
USD
29
83%
624
70%
35%
1.40
0.88
USD
33%
1:400
Copia

