Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Andorra Trading EagleForce
Romain Francois Bernard Julian

Andorra Trading EagleForce

Romain Francois Bernard Julian
Affidabilità
60 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 422%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
120
Profit Trade:
87 (72.50%)
Loss Trade:
33 (27.50%)
Best Trade:
78.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 119.00 USD (2 062 701 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-181.64 USD (101 876 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (461.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
461.75 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.96
Attività di trading:
50.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.43%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
17.30
Long Trade:
120 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.67
Profitto previsto:
16.14 USD
Profitto medio:
24.36 USD
Perdita media:
-5.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-11.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-111.48 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.01%
Previsione annuale:
35.80%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.15 USD
Massimale:
111.96 USD (5.84%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.79% (111.72 USD)
Per equità:
32.43% (465.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 120
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +78.16 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +461.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
We are Andorra Trading, a small team, and we manage funds for customers. Our mantra is long-term security. Many traders will show you exceptional results, but never tell you that the account has blown up a year later, and all was lost. To win sustainably in trading, you need to build in safety mechanisms and diversify risk.

Don't hesitate to contact us by e-mail EA456@PM.me for a personalized follow-up. By using our affiliate code SDOK at Roboforex, you'll benefit from savings on brokerage fees.



Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Andorra Trading EagleForce
30USD al mese
422%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
60
90%
120
72%
50%
11.66
16.14
USD
32%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.