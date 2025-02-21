- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
414
Profit Trade:
286 (69.08%)
Loss Trade:
128 (30.92%)
Best Trade:
108.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-132.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 934.87 USD (401 125 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 026.73 USD (470 440 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (56.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
162.82 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
4.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
55.02%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
48 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.36
Long Trade:
221 (53.38%)
Short Trade:
193 (46.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
6.77 USD
Perdita media:
-15.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-212.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-212.18 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-19.84%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
142.06 USD
Massimale:
251.93 USD (43.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.94% (206.18 USD)
Per equità:
33.42% (312.09 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|245
|GBPJPY
|39
|GBPUSD
|37
|EURJPY
|37
|EURUSD
|19
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-192
|GBPJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|-27
|EURJPY
|14
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|77
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCAD
|18
|AUDJPY
|8
|USDCHF
|-18
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-74K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-644
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|EURUSD
|376
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|152
|USDCAD
|322
|AUDJPY
|242
|USDCHF
|-273
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +108.00 USD
Worst Trade: -133 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +56.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -212.18 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.54 × 1036
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.90 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|1.11 × 411
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.13 × 53
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.22 × 226
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.50 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.67 × 184
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.74 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.31 × 322
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.86 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real
|5.23 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.35 × 63
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.42 × 19
|
Weltrade-Real
|5.60 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.92 × 36
|
OctaFX-Real2
|6.00 × 1
14 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
969USD al mese
-29%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
81
0%
414
69%
4%
0.95
-0.22
USD
USD
40%
1:500