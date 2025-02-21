SegnaliSezioni
Pham Phu Khanh

Trienchieu

Pham Phu Khanh
0 recensioni
81 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 969 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -29%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
414
Profit Trade:
286 (69.08%)
Loss Trade:
128 (30.92%)
Best Trade:
108.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-132.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 934.87 USD (401 125 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 026.73 USD (470 440 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (56.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
162.82 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
4.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
55.02%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
48 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.36
Long Trade:
221 (53.38%)
Short Trade:
193 (46.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.22 USD
Profitto medio:
6.77 USD
Perdita media:
-15.83 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-212.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-212.18 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-19.84%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
142.06 USD
Massimale:
251.93 USD (43.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.94% (206.18 USD)
Per equità:
33.42% (312.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 245
GBPJPY 39
GBPUSD 37
EURJPY 37
EURUSD 19
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 5
AUDJPY 4
USDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -192
GBPJPY 15
GBPUSD -27
EURJPY 14
EURUSD 6
USDJPY 77
AUDUSD 8
USDCAD 18
AUDJPY 8
USDCHF -18
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -74K
GBPJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -644
EURJPY 1.1K
EURUSD 376
USDJPY 1.9K
AUDUSD 152
USDCAD 322
AUDJPY 242
USDCHF -273
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +108.00 USD
Worst Trade: -133 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +56.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -212.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.54 × 1036
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.90 × 21
Exness-MT5Real15
1.11 × 411
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.13 × 53
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.22 × 226
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.50 × 26
Exness-MT5Real12
1.67 × 184
PlexyTrade-Server01
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.74 × 87
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.31 × 322
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
4.86 × 70
Exness-MT5Real
5.23 × 100
Exness-MT5Real6
5.35 × 63
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.42 × 19
Weltrade-Real
5.60 × 121
Exness-MT5Real3
5.92 × 36
OctaFX-Real2
6.00 × 1
14 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.08 08:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.08 05:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 14:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 14:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 04:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
