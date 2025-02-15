SegnaliSezioni
Artem Efimov

Alfa RUB

Artem Efimov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 10%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
896
Profit Trade:
569 (63.50%)
Loss Trade:
327 (36.50%)
Best Trade:
10 677.14 RUB
Worst Trade:
-27 767.97 RUB
Profitto lordo:
208 026.30 RUB (259 254 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-253 397.41 RUB (86 274 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (2 058.69 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 677.14 RUB (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
33.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.90%
Ultimo trade:
31 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.56
Long Trade:
494 (55.13%)
Short Trade:
402 (44.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-50.64 RUB
Profitto medio:
365.60 RUB
Perdita media:
-774.92 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-36 605.27 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-69 973.99 RUB (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
-3.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
52 333.80 RUB
Massimale:
81 017.27 RUB (102.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.66% (81 017.27 RUB)
Per equità:
21.66% (88 522.28 RUB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 521
USDJPYrfd 235
USDMXNrfd 40
GBPUSDrfd 33
XAUUSDrfd 24
USDZARrfd 15
USDCADrfd 11
AUDUSDrfd 7
CHFJPYrfd 3
USDCHFrfd 2
USDRUBrfd 1
EURGBPrfd 1
AUDJPYrfd 1
GBPNZDrfd 1
USDSEKrfd 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDrfd -1.4K
USDJPYrfd 371
USDMXNrfd 177
GBPUSDrfd 17
XAUUSDrfd -120
USDZARrfd 177
USDCADrfd -2
AUDUSDrfd -20
CHFJPYrfd 3
USDCHFrfd 4
USDRUBrfd 7
EURGBPrfd 0
AUDJPYrfd 1
GBPNZDrfd -6
USDSEKrfd 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDrfd 8.8K
USDJPYrfd 28K
USDMXNrfd 90K
GBPUSDrfd 1.6K
XAUUSDrfd -8.4K
USDZARrfd 47K
USDCADrfd 146
AUDUSDrfd -255
CHFJPYrfd 44
USDCHFrfd 174
USDRUBrfd 4.7K
EURGBPrfd -4
AUDJPYrfd 48
GBPNZDrfd -151
USDSEKrfd 1.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 677.14 RUB
Worst Trade: -27 768 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 058.69 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36 605.27 RUB

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AlfaForexRU-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Ручная торговля, с применением квановых нано вычислений
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.18 18:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 10:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 11:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.20 11:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.19 16:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 08:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 07:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 07:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 06:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 12:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 06:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.25 16:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
