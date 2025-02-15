- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
896
Profit Trade:
569 (63.50%)
Loss Trade:
327 (36.50%)
Best Trade:
10 677.14 RUB
Worst Trade:
-27 767.97 RUB
Profitto lordo:
208 026.30 RUB (259 254 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-253 397.41 RUB (86 274 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (2 058.69 RUB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10 677.14 RUB (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
33.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
96.90%
Ultimo trade:
31 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.56
Long Trade:
494 (55.13%)
Short Trade:
402 (44.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.82
Profitto previsto:
-50.64 RUB
Profitto medio:
365.60 RUB
Perdita media:
-774.92 RUB
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-36 605.27 RUB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-69 973.99 RUB (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
-3.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
52 333.80 RUB
Massimale:
81 017.27 RUB (102.97%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.66% (81 017.27 RUB)
Per equità:
21.66% (88 522.28 RUB)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|521
|USDJPYrfd
|235
|USDMXNrfd
|40
|GBPUSDrfd
|33
|XAUUSDrfd
|24
|USDZARrfd
|15
|USDCADrfd
|11
|AUDUSDrfd
|7
|CHFJPYrfd
|3
|USDCHFrfd
|2
|USDRUBrfd
|1
|EURGBPrfd
|1
|AUDJPYrfd
|1
|GBPNZDrfd
|1
|USDSEKrfd
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|-1.4K
|USDJPYrfd
|371
|USDMXNrfd
|177
|GBPUSDrfd
|17
|XAUUSDrfd
|-120
|USDZARrfd
|177
|USDCADrfd
|-2
|AUDUSDrfd
|-20
|CHFJPYrfd
|3
|USDCHFrfd
|4
|USDRUBrfd
|7
|EURGBPrfd
|0
|AUDJPYrfd
|1
|GBPNZDrfd
|-6
|USDSEKrfd
|3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|8.8K
|USDJPYrfd
|28K
|USDMXNrfd
|90K
|GBPUSDrfd
|1.6K
|XAUUSDrfd
|-8.4K
|USDZARrfd
|47K
|USDCADrfd
|146
|AUDUSDrfd
|-255
|CHFJPYrfd
|44
|USDCHFrfd
|174
|USDRUBrfd
|4.7K
|EURGBPrfd
|-4
|AUDJPYrfd
|48
|GBPNZDrfd
|-151
|USDSEKrfd
|1.2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 677.14 RUB
Worst Trade: -27 768 RUB
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 058.69 RUB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36 605.27 RUB
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AlfaForexRU-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Ручная торговля, с применением квановых нано вычислений
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
100USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
USD
155K
RUB
RUB
31
0%
896
63%
33%
0.82
-50.64
RUB
RUB
22%
1:40