SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GQA 11 Feb 2025
Andre Alexander Phandana

GQA 11 Feb 2025

Andre Alexander Phandana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 50%
Exness-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
104
Profit Trade:
68 (65.38%)
Loss Trade:
36 (34.62%)
Best Trade:
106.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-208.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 326.00 USD (354 882 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 900.95 USD (237 269 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (1 006.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 006.61 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
5.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
52.28%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.51
Long Trade:
63 (60.58%)
Short Trade:
41 (39.42%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
4.09 USD
Profitto medio:
34.21 USD
Perdita media:
-52.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-832.23 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-832.23 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
18.05%
Previsione annuale:
219.04%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
832.23 USD (34.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.48% (832.23 USD)
Per equità:
19.82% (261.01 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 425
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 118K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +106.22 USD
Worst Trade: -209 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 006.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -832.23 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

"Gold Quest by Alex" or in short GQA has been running in live market for almost 3 years with very good performance especially after we deploy our GEN 2  strategies  as you can see in our MyFXbook account.

3 Years History: Join my Telegram Channel t.me/GoldQuestBA

In developing the strategies each one has gone through rigorous tests such as Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation, Parameter Permutation, Spread Manipulation, and Walk-Forward Optimizations Matrix.  Each strategy has statistic of 10 Years backtest data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Quick FAQ:
- GQA is a portfolio with multiple strategies specifically developed to trade only GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Each strategy has minimal correlation to other strategies to keep stability of the portfolio in any market conditions
- Use no martingale, grid or pyramid (enough of those time bombs)
- Not scalping, not aiming for small pips TP and big SL
- Have predefined stop loss on every trade
- Created for steady long term performance instead of spikes and crashes
- Have statistics of 10 Years backtest  data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Time Line:
0. Development, backtesting, demo account live market
1. Oct 2022 - First launch real account on Live Market
2. Jan 2024 - Deploy GEN 2 strategies. Much more profitable and stable
3. Aug 2024 - Accepted limited private Copy trades
4. Feb 2025 - New Account, Copy Trade on Exness & MQL5
5. Jul 2025 - Start this Telegram Channel
6. Will add more copy trade platform

I welcome you to join me in this Quest and let us have a steady investment growth together.

NOTE: Exness (the broker) truncate trading history regularly and unfortunately MQL5 does not keep it's own record which means the trading statistics will always reflect the truncated history. This will affect the following information of the signal:
- How old the signal
- Initial deposit
- The Growth, Profit, drawdown
- And everything else will also change

Therefore join my Telegram Channel for full trading history t.me/GoldQuestBA

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 07:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 07:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 21:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.08% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 15:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 10:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.03 05:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.30 08:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 08:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 08:34
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.06.30 08:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 08:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 07:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 07:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.27 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GQA 11 Feb 2025
100USD al mese
50%
0
0
USD
757
USD
16
100%
104
65%
6%
1.22
4.09
USD
34%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.