Bobby Zulfan

VOSEO TC

Bobby Zulfan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 60%
OctaFX-Real2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
617
Profit Trade:
609 (98.70%)
Loss Trade:
8 (1.30%)
Best Trade:
143.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 605.25 USD (44 893 365 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-140.37 USD (1 403 652 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
330 (1 408.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 408.20 USD (330)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.53
Attività di trading:
96.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.38%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
24.93
Long Trade:
371 (60.13%)
Short Trade:
246 (39.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
18.56
Profitto previsto:
3.99 USD
Profitto medio:
4.28 USD
Perdita media:
-17.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-98.86 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-98.86 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.21%
Previsione annuale:
17.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
98.86 USD (1.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.70% (98.86 USD)
Per equità:
22.40% (1 210.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 531
XAUUSD 64
BTCUSD.Daily 14
AUDUSD 1
ETHUSD 1
USDJPY 1
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 2.3K
XAUUSD 179
BTCUSD.Daily 1
AUDUSD 0
ETHUSD 1
USDJPY 0
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 23M
XAUUSD 18K
BTCUSD.Daily 6.3K
AUDUSD 9
ETHUSD 859
USDJPY 48
EURUSD 36
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +143.37 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 330
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 408.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -98.86 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real25
0.42 × 367
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.94 × 618
VantageInternational-Live 6
1.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
1.19 × 237
OctaFX-Real2
1.30 × 512
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.34 × 220
Alpari-MT5
1.36 × 439
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.46 × 56
VantageInternational-Live
2.21 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.39 × 135
FusionMarkets-Live
2.42 × 85
ZeroMarkets-Live
4.48 × 450
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.69 × 444
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.00 × 1
FBS-Real
7.25 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
7.30 × 722
Deriv-Server
10.67 × 6
FXGT-Live
11.75 × 475
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.02 11:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 13:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 11:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 18:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.23 02:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.21 17:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 19:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 10:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.02.27 04:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.26 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.26 14:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.26 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.10 12:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.07 16:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.05 20:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.