Trade:
617
Profit Trade:
609 (98.70%)
Loss Trade:
8 (1.30%)
Best Trade:
143.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-38.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 605.25 USD (44 893 365 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-140.37 USD (1 403 652 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
330 (1 408.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 408.20 USD (330)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.53
Attività di trading:
96.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.38%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
24.93
Long Trade:
371 (60.13%)
Short Trade:
246 (39.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
18.56
Profitto previsto:
3.99 USD
Profitto medio:
4.28 USD
Perdita media:
-17.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-98.86 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-98.86 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.21%
Previsione annuale:
17.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
98.86 USD (1.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.70% (98.86 USD)
Per equità:
22.40% (1 210.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|531
|XAUUSD
|64
|BTCUSD.Daily
|14
|AUDUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|179
|BTCUSD.Daily
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|ETHUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|23M
|XAUUSD
|18K
|BTCUSD.Daily
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|9
|ETHUSD
|859
|USDJPY
|48
|EURUSD
|36
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
Best Trade: +143.37 USD
Worst Trade: -38 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 330
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 408.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -98.86 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real25
|0.42 × 367
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.94 × 618
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.19 × 237
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.30 × 512
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.36 × 439
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.46 × 56
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.21 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.39 × 135
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.42 × 85
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|4.48 × 450
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.69 × 444
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|7.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|7.30 × 722
|
Deriv-Server
|10.67 × 6
|
FXGT-Live
|11.75 × 475
