- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 130
Profit Trade:
1 241 (58.26%)
Loss Trade:
889 (41.74%)
Best Trade:
166.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-186.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 680.70 USD (235 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 236.60 USD (183 230 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (2 438.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 438.81 USD (50)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
77.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.26%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.35
Long Trade:
1 000 (46.95%)
Short Trade:
1 130 (53.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.04
Profitto previsto:
2.56 USD
Profitto medio:
8.61 USD
Perdita media:
-5.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-1 271.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 271.64 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
2.65%
Previsione annuale:
31.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 627.32 USD (15.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.88% (1 627.32 USD)
Per equità:
56.41% (3 708.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1992
|EURCHF
|138
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|EURCHF
|499
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|44K
|EURCHF
|8.3K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +166.09 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 50
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 438.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 271.64 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.71 × 111
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.42 × 114
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|1.98 × 56
🔍 Core of the strategy: Resonance principle of KDJ and RSI indicators
Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required
📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required
📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
111%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
40
99%
2 130
58%
78%
2.03
2.56
USD
USD
56%
1:500