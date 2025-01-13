SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / KDJ and RSI indicator resonance
Yong Zhang

KDJ and RSI indicator resonance

Yong Zhang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
40 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 111%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 130
Profit Trade:
1 241 (58.26%)
Loss Trade:
889 (41.74%)
Best Trade:
166.09 USD
Worst Trade:
-186.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
10 680.70 USD (235 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 236.60 USD (183 230 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (2 438.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 438.81 USD (50)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
77.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.26%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.35
Long Trade:
1 000 (46.95%)
Short Trade:
1 130 (53.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.04
Profitto previsto:
2.56 USD
Profitto medio:
8.61 USD
Perdita media:
-5.89 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
18 (-1 271.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 271.64 USD (18)
Crescita mensile:
2.65%
Previsione annuale:
31.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 627.32 USD (15.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.88% (1 627.32 USD)
Per equità:
56.41% (3 708.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1992
EURCHF 138
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.9K
EURCHF 499
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 44K
EURCHF 8.3K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +166.09 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 50
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 438.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 271.64 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-Prime
0.71 × 111
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.42 × 114
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1.98 × 56
🔍 Core of the strategy: Resonance principle of KDJ and RSI indicators

Opening positions with the trend: Accurately capture market trends and optimize the timing of opening positions through the resonance signals of the two classic indicators KDJ and RSI.
Grid trading mode: Adopt a flexible grid strategy to build a long-short two-way order layout to steadily profit in market fluctuations.
Overall closing mechanism: long and short orders are closed synchronously to lock in profits and avoid unilateral market risks.
💡 Why choose this strategy?
Indicators and strategies are highly combined to improve transaction accuracy
Balance risks and returns, adapt to a variety of market environments
Automatic operation, no complex intervention required

📈 Stable and efficient strategy tools to help you stay one step ahead in trading!
📩 Welcome to contact us for more details and let professional strategies escort your transactions!
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.25 21:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 14:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.13 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 17:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 03:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.07 01:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 13:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 08:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 06:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 02:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 17:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 14:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 09:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 00:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
