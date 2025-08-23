SegnaliSezioni
Ihor Hut

MagicGW H1 5 5198

Ihor Hut
1 recensione
Affidabilità
40 settimane
4 / 4.2K USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 421%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 715
Profit Trade:
1 338 (78.01%)
Loss Trade:
377 (21.98%)
Best Trade:
159.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-34.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 389.94 USD (165 311 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 099.15 USD (59 031 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (19.97 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
161.30 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
85.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.37%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
28.93
Long Trade:
1 010 (58.89%)
Short Trade:
705 (41.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.08
Profitto previsto:
1.34 USD
Profitto medio:
2.53 USD
Perdita media:
-2.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-39.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-78.87 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
19.56%
Previsione annuale:
237.34%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
79.19 USD (3.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.28% (75.46 USD)
Per equità:
44.35% (443.65 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1462
AUDUSD 196
NZDCAD 32
EURCHF 17
USDCAD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.5K
AUDUSD 594
NZDCAD 139
EURCHF 46
USDCAD 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 84K
AUDUSD 18K
NZDCAD 1.7K
EURCHF 2K
USDCAD 488
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +159.61 USD
Worst Trade: -34 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.97 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
0.88 × 737
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.00 × 258
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.25 × 4
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
FPMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 374
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.83 × 23
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.32 × 1529
39 più
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.


this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.


Important!!

  1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 20-50% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...

Valutazione media:
K Kou
60
K Kou 2025.08.23 09:53  (modificato 2025.08.23 09:54) 
 

Hello,

I’ve been subscribed for about a month, and I think the performance is really impressive. The trading logic feels quite interesting too. There was one time when the copy didn’t work, but I figure something like that can happen. Anyway, I’m really satisfied and rooting for you. Thank you!

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.