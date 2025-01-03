SegnaliSezioni
Qi Qing Chen

Low risk trading version 3

Qi Qing Chen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
6 / 3K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2 686%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 824
Profit Trade:
943 (51.69%)
Loss Trade:
881 (48.30%)
Best Trade:
79.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-49.26 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 922.59 USD (10 670 546 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 084.20 USD (4 567 850 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (162.39 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.31 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
45.21%
Massimo carico di deposito:
15.11%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.75
Long Trade:
1 019 (55.87%)
Short Trade:
805 (44.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.75
Profitto previsto:
2.10 USD
Profitto medio:
9.46 USD
Perdita media:
-5.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-275.70 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-346.31 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
-0.39%
Previsione annuale:
-4.71%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.35 USD
Massimale:
568.23 USD (21.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.10% (568.23 USD)
Per equità:
45.39% (429.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD# 1218
ETHUSD# 123
BTCUSD# 119
USDJPY# 72
OILCash 61
US500-JUN25 53
SILVER# 47
GBPJPY# 31
GBPAUD# 27
BTCJPY# 15
AUDUSD# 13
AUDJPY# 13
US500-MAR25 12
GBPUSD# 7
SOLUSD# 6
US500-SEP25 5
ETHBTC# 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD# 2.5K
ETHUSD# 227
BTCUSD# 641
USDJPY# 48
OILCash 86
US500-JUN25 -28
SILVER# 212
GBPJPY# -4
GBPAUD# -22
BTCJPY# -61
AUDUSD# 37
AUDJPY# 22
US500-MAR25 161
GBPUSD# 19
SOLUSD# -3
US500-SEP25 15
ETHBTC# -2
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD# 243K
ETHUSD# 166K
BTCUSD# 6.5M
USDJPY# 6.2K
OILCash 1.2K
US500-JUN25 -14K
SILVER# 4.2K
GBPJPY# -1.9K
GBPAUD# 611
BTCJPY# -918K
AUDUSD# 2.5K
AUDJPY# 566
US500-MAR25 82K
GBPUSD# 1.9K
SOLUSD# -806
US500-SEP25 10K
ETHBTC# -88
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +79.68 USD
Worst Trade: -49 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +162.39 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -275.70 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The combination of fundamental and technical aspects

The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI

Stop loss and stop trading are both manual

The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver

Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing

Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259

This account will maintain a balance of $1000. I have two main accounts associated with it, one of which will use one sixth of the position according to the funding ratio, and the other will use half of the position. It is recommended that subscribers adjust their position according to their own risk tolerance
2025.08.29 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 12:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 20:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.09 13:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.23 16:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 18:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 03:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.04 13:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 01:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.29 13:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 05:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 03:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.27 02:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 12:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.04 16:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
