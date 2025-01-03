- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|1218
|ETHUSD#
|123
|BTCUSD#
|119
|USDJPY#
|72
|OILCash
|61
|US500-JUN25
|53
|SILVER#
|47
|GBPJPY#
|31
|GBPAUD#
|27
|BTCJPY#
|15
|AUDUSD#
|13
|AUDJPY#
|13
|US500-MAR25
|12
|GBPUSD#
|7
|SOLUSD#
|6
|US500-SEP25
|5
|ETHBTC#
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD#
|2.5K
|ETHUSD#
|227
|BTCUSD#
|641
|USDJPY#
|48
|OILCash
|86
|US500-JUN25
|-28
|SILVER#
|212
|GBPJPY#
|-4
|GBPAUD#
|-22
|BTCJPY#
|-61
|AUDUSD#
|37
|AUDJPY#
|22
|US500-MAR25
|161
|GBPUSD#
|19
|SOLUSD#
|-3
|US500-SEP25
|15
|ETHBTC#
|-2
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|
1.3K 2.5K 3.8K 5K 6.3K 7.5K 8.8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD#
|243K
|ETHUSD#
|166K
|BTCUSD#
|6.5M
|USDJPY#
|6.2K
|OILCash
|1.2K
|US500-JUN25
|-14K
|SILVER#
|4.2K
|GBPJPY#
|-1.9K
|GBPAUD#
|611
|BTCJPY#
|-918K
|AUDUSD#
|2.5K
|AUDJPY#
|566
|US500-MAR25
|82K
|GBPUSD#
|1.9K
|SOLUSD#
|-806
|US500-SEP25
|10K
|ETHBTC#
|-88
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
The technology mainly uses Bollinger bands and RSI
Stop loss and stop trading are both manual
The trading varieties involve stock indices, crude oil, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, gold and silver
Due to the difficulty in controlling the drawdown of gold and cryptocurrency, the drawdown will be kept within 20% as much as possible, and may exceed 30%. Please be cautious before subscribing
Because trader XM uses GOLD and Silver instead of XAUUSD and XAGUSD, using other traders may cause problems. I suggest using the same trader as me: https://affs.click/hWmRV ，or use the signal from ICMARKET https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2324259
