Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche.
Trade:
485
Profit Trade:
223 (45.97%)
Loss Trade:
262 (54.02%)
Best Trade:
48.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 634.73 USD (660 678 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 671.18 USD (570 266 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (339.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
339.08 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
1.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
103.72%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.05
Long Trade:
294 (60.62%)
Short Trade:
191 (39.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
11.81 USD
Perdita media:
-10.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-146.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-216.25 USD (13)
Crescita mensile:
240.64%
Previsione annuale:
2 919.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
712.49 USD
Massimale:
805.36 USD (255.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
98.61% (800.63 USD)
Per equità:
15.08% (31.61 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|485
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-36
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|90K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +48.14 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +339.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -146.79 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.48 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.96 × 352
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.53 × 293
|
Exness-MT5Real
|28.11 × 110
Important Notes Before Copying My Trades
Please read and understand the following carefully before copying my trading signals:
Trading Strategy
- My trading approach is intraday and does not involve holding positions overnight.
- All trades are entered manually, based on signals generated by my proprietary tools. Each signal is carefully reviewed to ensure it aligns with my strategy before any action is taken. This is not a fully automated system, so do not expect it to function like one.
Risk Management
-
Capital Allocation:
- My trading account is managed as a percentage of the total account balance. Only a small portion of my overall capital is allocated to the trading account, ensuring risks are kept under control.
- If you decide to copy my trades, please follow these capital management guidelines:
- For accounts under $5,000: Copy trades with only 10% of your total capital.
- For accounts between $5,000 and $100,000: Copy trades with only 8% of your total capital.
- For accounts over $100,000: Copy trades with only 6% of your total capital.
-
Lot Sizing:
- My trading lot sizes are managed based on the volume per account balance. Use a lot size of 0.01 lot for every $200 in your account. Adjust proportionally based on your total account size to maintain proper risk management.
-
Daily Stop-Loss Limit:
- The maximum allowable loss in a single day for my trading account is 35% of the capital deposited into the account, which corresponds to a maximum of 5% of my total capital allocated to the market.
- For each individual trade, I aim to limit the stop-loss to an average of 2% of the account balance. This ensures that no single trade disproportionately impacts the overall account.
-
Profit and Loss Adjustment:
- I regularly withdraw profits when they are achieved to secure gains.
- In the case of a losing day, I may deposit additional capital to maintain trading efficiency and manage risk effectively.
Profit Target
- My monthly profit target is 10% of the account balance. Larger accounts may experience lower returns, but this comes with correspondingly lower risk.
By following these guidelines, you can align your expectations, manage your risk effectively, and maximize the benefits of copying my trades.
