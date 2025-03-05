SegnaliSezioni
Tan Chin Kee

Monthly Steady Growth

Tan Chin Kee
1 recensione
Affidabilità
59 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 21%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 164
Profit Trade:
879 (75.51%)
Loss Trade:
285 (24.48%)
Best Trade:
145.18 USD
Worst Trade:
-178.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 665.01 USD (168 053 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 290.98 USD (167 222 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (68.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
145.18 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
84.70%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.60%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.63
Long Trade:
807 (69.33%)
Short Trade:
357 (30.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
0.32 USD
Profitto medio:
4.17 USD
Perdita media:
-11.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-46.88 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-395.88 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.17%
Previsione annuale:
38.86%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.34 USD
Massimale:
592.96 USD (35.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.19% (594.28 USD)
Per equità:
61.50% (1 250.96 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 885
AUDCAD 218
NZDCAD 47
GBPUSD 9
USDCAD 5
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 118
AUDCAD 205
NZDCAD 24
GBPUSD 10
USDCAD 18
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -6.4K
AUDCAD 4.1K
NZDCAD 698
GBPUSD -229
USDCAD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +145.18 USD
Worst Trade: -179 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.88 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.19 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.37 × 289
FPMarkets-Live
0.43 × 330
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 241
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.60 × 1572
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.87 × 193
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.96 × 354
59 più
This signal is aim to grow the account steadily without high drawdown.

Traded Symbol: EURUSD & AUDCAD

Recommended Starting Capital: $1000-$1500 (DO NOT subscribe if your balance is less than recommended)

We enter the market based on different indicators (RSI, BB, EMA etc..), take profit when the indicator show opposite signal. If the order didn't goes the way we analyzed, we will open martingale order, and monitor it closely to maintain the DD as lower as possible, and close all the deals to avoid loss.

Feel free to PM if anything.

Valutazione media:
dimah850
76
dimah850 2025.03.05 09:58 
 

just grid ea and loos money

2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 18:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.07 18:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 16:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.08 15:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 00:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.04 19:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.01 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.62% of days out of 322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 00:41
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 321 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 15:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
