SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / FBS 659
Wilson Rodrigues

FBS 659

Wilson Rodrigues
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 146%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 209
Profit Trade:
855 (70.71%)
Loss Trade:
354 (29.28%)
Best Trade:
45.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-123.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 507.35 USD (89 142 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 369.94 USD (158 180 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (31.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
120.63 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
28.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.13%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.91
Long Trade:
523 (43.26%)
Short Trade:
686 (56.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.83
Profitto previsto:
0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
2.93 USD
Perdita media:
-3.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-16.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.68 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.33%
Previsione annuale:
78.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.04 USD
Massimale:
164.68 USD (15.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.00% (164.68 USD)
Per equità:
62.82% (630.48 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1187
DE30 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1.2K
DE30 -61
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -33K
DE30 -36K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +45.82 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
0.00 × 16
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 9
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 16
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 4
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 43
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
PurpleTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 1
SCFMLimited-Live2
0.00 × 1
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
Conotoxia-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Server
0.00 × 1
210 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This auto trader works on PAR EURUSD, at Corretora FBS. The objective is to make quick trades with risk-compatible lots. always seeks a return greater than 10% per month

The suggestion is to have funds of US$1,000.00

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.12 17:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 10:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 12:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 14:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 12:46
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.11 02:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.05 06:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 13:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 08:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 06:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.27 09:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.19 14:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.05 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 20:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.02 20:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.31 08:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.31 06:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
FBS 659
30USD al mese
146%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
43
99%
1 209
70%
28%
1.83
0.94
USD
63%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.