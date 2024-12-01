- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 209
Profit Trade:
855 (70.71%)
Loss Trade:
354 (29.28%)
Best Trade:
45.82 USD
Worst Trade:
-123.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 507.35 USD (89 142 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 369.94 USD (158 180 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (31.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
120.63 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
28.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.13%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.91
Long Trade:
523 (43.26%)
Short Trade:
686 (56.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.83
Profitto previsto:
0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
2.93 USD
Perdita media:
-3.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-16.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.68 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.33%
Previsione annuale:
78.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
67.04 USD
Massimale:
164.68 USD (15.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.00% (164.68 USD)
Per equità:
62.82% (630.48 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1187
|DE30
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|DE30
|-61
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-33K
|DE30
|-36K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best Trade: +45.82 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 16
|
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 532
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 16
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 5
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Conotoxia-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXGilgamesh-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Server
|0.00 × 1
This auto trader works on PAR EURUSD, at Corretora FBS. The objective is to make quick trades with risk-compatible lots. always seeks a return greater than 10% per month
The suggestion is to have funds of US$1,000.00
