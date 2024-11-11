This is my No BS live signal

It Currently runs on a small account until my broker clears the rest of the funds.

It's designed to run on accounts starting at 1000$ with a leverage of 1:500

I'm using ICtrading for that on my personal account, you can use the following link to create your first demo and live account:

https://tinyurl.com/3xweb7c2





I created No BS for a simple reason: I was tired of wasting thousands of dollars on useless false advertisement EA you could find on this website's market.

They're always losing money one way or another while giving phenomenal back testing results that can turn 100$ into millions in a year or two.

This is my answer to that: a robust grid system with smart entries, no fluff, just avoiding dangerous news and filtering entries with multiples strategies.

Unlike many EA, it can run on every single asset because there is no history reading on one asset! There is NO reason for a strategy to perform amazingly on one pair and fail on every other. Yes some pairs are better than others, but that's not the same as failing miserably!





Currently working on fixing an issue with TP not updating properly, thus why the EA is not available for sale just yet and why it's not 100% algo since I have to place the TP myself .







So here it is!

I'll be putting the EA on sale very soon as I'm still making sure it's bug free for everyone. Meanwhile feel free to subscribe to the signal or monitor it.

I'm withdrawing the money every time the account double to take all risk off the table.







