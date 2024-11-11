SegnaliSezioni
Christophe Gregory Paitrault

No BS small account

Christophe Gregory Paitrault
45 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2024 99%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
423
Profit Trade:
268 (63.35%)
Loss Trade:
155 (36.64%)
Best Trade:
279.38 EUR
Worst Trade:
-132.06 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 985.87 EUR (666 084 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 582.19 EUR (65 045 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (348.11 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
514.62 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
74.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.69%
Ultimo trade:
10 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
9.03
Long Trade:
162 (38.30%)
Short Trade:
261 (61.70%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
5.68 EUR
Profitto medio:
18.60 EUR
Perdita media:
-16.66 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-61.96 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-266.08 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.12%
Previsione annuale:
13.58%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.33 EUR
Massimale:
266.08 EUR (6.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.26% (266.08 EUR)
Per equità:
25.90% (950.70 EUR)

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 372
AUDUSD 41
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
AUDUSD 559
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 34K
AUDUSD 954
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best Trade: +279.38 EUR
Worst Trade: -132 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +348.11 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -61.96 EUR

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.50 × 2
This is my No BS live signal

It Currently runs on a small account until my broker clears the rest of the funds.

It's designed to run on accounts starting at 1000$ with a leverage of 1:500

I'm using ICtrading for that on my personal account, you can use the following link to create your first demo and live account:

https://tinyurl.com/3xweb7c2


I created No BS for a simple reason: I was tired of wasting thousands of dollars on useless false advertisement EA you could find on this website's market.

They're always losing money one way or another while giving phenomenal back testing results that can turn 100$ into millions in a year or two.

This is my answer to that: a robust grid system with smart entries, no fluff, just avoiding dangerous news and filtering entries with multiples strategies.

Unlike many EA, it can run on every single asset because there is no history reading on one asset! There is NO reason for a strategy to perform amazingly on one pair and fail on every other. Yes some pairs are better than others, but that's not the same as failing miserably!


Currently working on fixing an issue with TP not updating properly, thus why the EA is not available for sale just yet and why it's not 100% algo since I have to place the TP myself .


So here it is!

I'll be putting the EA on sale very soon as I'm still making sure it's bug free for everyone. Meanwhile feel free to subscribe to the signal or monitor it.

I'm withdrawing the money every time the account double to take all risk off the table.



2025.09.23 09:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 00:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 08:59
2025.07.11 11:07
2025.07.10 15:42
2025.07.10 15:18
2025.07.04 11:01
2025.07.04 08:33
2025.07.01 08:01
2025.07.01 07:29
2025.06.29 00:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 08:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 09:59 2025.05.05 09:59:43  

I'll close manually ahead of FMOC while in profit and resume operation once the dust settle from it. It's one of the times in market where the risk isn't worth the reward

2025.04.21 08:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
