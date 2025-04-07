SegnaliSezioni
PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder

RuaNinja

PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
4 recensioni
Affidabilità
137 settimane
1 / 958 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 1 931%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 445
Profit Trade:
6 521 (77.21%)
Loss Trade:
1 924 (22.78%)
Best Trade:
435.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-172.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 220.99 USD (874 915 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 905.98 USD (510 531 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
74 (52.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
578.12 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
91.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.71%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
16.46
Long Trade:
2 710 (32.09%)
Short Trade:
5 735 (67.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-4.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
36 (-144.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-455.50 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
8.21%
Previsione annuale:
99.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
626.64 USD (6.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.85% (181.85 USD)
Per equità:
60.73% (6 925.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCADf 5620
AUDUSDf 1437
EURUSDf 593
USDCHFf 479
GBPUSDf 101
AUDNZDf 77
GBPNZDf 58
NZDCHFf 48
NZDCADf 32
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCADf 7.1K
AUDUSDf 1K
EURUSDf 1.5K
USDCHFf 104
GBPUSDf 31
AUDNZDf 72
GBPNZDf 128
NZDCHFf 206
NZDCADf 106
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCADf 259K
AUDUSDf 52K
EURUSDf 37K
USDCHFf -4.1K
GBPUSDf 3.1K
AUDNZDf 834
GBPNZDf 5.7K
NZDCHFf 8.1K
NZDCADf 2.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +435.69 USD
Worst Trade: -173 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +52.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -144.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Signal uses RuaNinja bot. 

Bot is a great combination of RSI, Band, Stock indicators... And special capital management for optimal efficiency.

Mainly trades 2 currency pairs: EURUSD and AUDCAD.
You should copy with an account with EURUSD spread <=12 and AUDCAD spread <=17
Valutazione media:
Orion98765
99
Orion98765 2025.04.07 16:12 
 

Worst response when drawdowns increase due to unexpected developments.

Putting large lots in the opposite direction at the wrong time.

pnazarew
81
pnazarew 2025.04.02 13:46   

Instrument names mismatched with my broker, so signal copy does not work; otherwise very reliable provider.

david9965
76
david9965 2025.03.15 18:24 
 

Everything is going well !

duykhanh1407
29
duykhanh1407 2025.03.09 23:27 
 

Such a great trading system with good return and low drawdown. It covered copy fee within 1 month (30usd copy fee vs 100usd profit).

However, at the 2k USD investing, the copy volume was not exactly the same to the original account (run at 6k USD).

2025.07.07 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 12:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 11:52
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 04:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 08:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 06:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 03:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 15:18
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
