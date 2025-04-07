- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
8 445
Profit Trade:
6 521 (77.21%)
Loss Trade:
1 924 (22.78%)
Best Trade:
435.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-172.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
18 220.99 USD (874 915 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 905.98 USD (510 531 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
74 (52.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
578.12 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
91.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.71%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
92
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
16.46
Long Trade:
2 710 (32.09%)
Short Trade:
5 735 (67.91%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
1.22 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-4.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
36 (-144.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-455.50 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
8.21%
Previsione annuale:
99.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
626.64 USD (6.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.85% (181.85 USD)
Per equità:
60.73% (6 925.79 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADf
|5620
|AUDUSDf
|1437
|EURUSDf
|593
|USDCHFf
|479
|GBPUSDf
|101
|AUDNZDf
|77
|GBPNZDf
|58
|NZDCHFf
|48
|NZDCADf
|32
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCADf
|7.1K
|AUDUSDf
|1K
|EURUSDf
|1.5K
|USDCHFf
|104
|GBPUSDf
|31
|AUDNZDf
|72
|GBPNZDf
|128
|NZDCHFf
|206
|NZDCADf
|106
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCADf
|259K
|AUDUSDf
|52K
|EURUSDf
|37K
|USDCHFf
|-4.1K
|GBPUSDf
|3.1K
|AUDNZDf
|834
|GBPNZDf
|5.7K
|NZDCHFf
|8.1K
|NZDCADf
|2.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +435.69 USD
Worst Trade: -173 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +52.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -144.45 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Signal uses RuaNinja bot.
Bot is a great combination of RSI, Band, Stock indicators... And special capital management for optimal efficiency.
Mainly trades 2 currency pairs: EURUSD and AUDCAD.
You should copy with an account with EURUSD spread <=12 and AUDCAD spread <=17
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
1 931%
1
958
USD
USD
9.2K
USD
USD
137
100%
8 445
77%
92%
2.30
1.22
USD
USD
61%
1:500
Worst response when drawdowns increase due to unexpected developments.
Putting large lots in the opposite direction at the wrong time.
Instrument names mismatched with my broker, so signal copy does not work; otherwise very reliable provider.
Everything is going well !
Such a great trading system with good return and low drawdown. It covered copy fee within 1 month (30usd copy fee vs 100usd profit).
However, at the 2k USD investing, the copy volume was not exactly the same to the original account (run at 6k USD).