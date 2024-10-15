SegnaliSezioni
Manpreet Singh

PYE EA

Manpreet Singh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
47 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 21%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
272
Profit Trade:
225 (82.72%)
Loss Trade:
47 (17.28%)
Best Trade:
24.76 USD
Worst Trade:
-34.03 USD
Profitto lordo:
906.21 USD (97 057 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-478.05 USD (39 711 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
49 (289.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
289.86 USD (49)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
89.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.53%
Ultimo trade:
20 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.99
Long Trade:
156 (57.35%)
Short Trade:
116 (42.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
1.57 USD
Profitto medio:
4.03 USD
Perdita media:
-10.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-77.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-215.31 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
0.52%
Previsione annuale:
6.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
215.31 USD (8.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.59% (215.31 USD)
Per equità:
32.27% (736.89 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCHF 143
USDJPY 67
EURUSD 62
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCHF 279
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 97
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCHF 30K
USDJPY 11K
EURUSD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.76 USD
Worst Trade: -34 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 49
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +289.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -77.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 4
WeTradeBroker-Live1
0.00 × 15
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
KOT-Live2
0.00 × 48
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 11
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 128
0.00 × 1
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 2
USKMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 11
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 3
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 29
JustForex-Live2
0.00 × 13
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 1
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 95
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 16
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 21
924 più
PYE EA signal is handled by our PYE EA trend based on special entry rules in form of stop and limit orders.

If you are subscribing to a signal first time then refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523


Requirement of Signal

  • Leverage 1:500 or more.
  • Swap free account preferably.
  • If also commission free then awesome. message me if you need recommendation for swap free and commission free account or visit my profile.
  • Account size should not be lower than 1500 usd.


Contact Telegram

@forexbob_support


Forex trading carries a high level of risk so only use that much funds which you can afford to loss.

Past profitable results doesnot guarantee future profits.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 13:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 05:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 03:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.15 01:55
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.14 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.11 18:38
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.06 23:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 06:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 05:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.31 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
PYE EA
33USD al mese
21%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
47
100%
272
82%
89%
1.89
1.57
USD
32%
1:500
Copia

