PYE EA signal is handled by our PYE EA trend based on special entry rules in form of stop and limit orders.

If you are subscribing to a signal first time then refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523





Requirement of Signal

Leverage 1:500 or more.

Swap free account preferably.

If also commission free then awesome. message me if you need recommendation for swap free and commission free account or visit my profile.

Account size should not be lower than 1500 usd.



Contact Telegram @forexbob_support

Forex trading carries a high level of risk so only use that much funds which you can afford to loss. Past profitable results doesnot guarantee future profits.



