KAUSER AHMED

Auto Trade

KAUSER AHMED
6 recensioni
Affidabilità
188 settimane
14 / 88K USD
crescita dal 2022 7 947%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 525
Profit Trade:
1 891 (74.89%)
Loss Trade:
634 (25.11%)
Best Trade:
129.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-270.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
15 484.40 USD (50 927 151 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 249.35 USD (25 833 441 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (77.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
547.71 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
36.94%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.84%
Ultimo trade:
19 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
3.19
Long Trade:
1 220 (48.32%)
Short Trade:
1 305 (51.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.51
Profitto previsto:
2.07 USD
Profitto medio:
8.19 USD
Perdita media:
-16.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-139.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-833.36 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
0.77%
Previsione annuale:
9.35%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
1 639.04 USD (35.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.03% (1 639.04 USD)
Per equità:
47.26% (1 733.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 869
GBPUSD 692
EURUSD 357
AUDCAD 196
BTCUSD 163
NZDCAD 92
USDJPY 40
GBPAUD 38
EURSGD 18
GBPCAD 14
EURGBP 5
AUDJPY 5
USDCAD 4
GBPJPY 4
EURNZD 4
CADJPY 3
AUDNZD 3
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
NZDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
GBPNZD 2
XAUEUR 2
EURCHF 1
EURAUD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 780
AUDCAD -237
BTCUSD 933
NZDCAD 81
USDJPY -121
GBPAUD -17
EURSGD -7
GBPCAD 12
EURGBP -9
AUDJPY -37
USDCAD 3
GBPJPY -30
EURNZD -55
CADJPY -8
AUDNZD 9
USDCHF 7
AUDUSD 1
CHFJPY -7
NZDUSD 6
NZDJPY -18
EURJPY -3
GBPNZD 0
XAUEUR 51
EURCHF 0
EURAUD -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 45K
GBPUSD 53K
EURUSD 33K
AUDCAD -11K
BTCUSD 25M
NZDCAD 9.4K
USDJPY -6.3K
GBPAUD -2.6K
EURSGD -271
GBPCAD 787
EURGBP -372
AUDJPY -2.6K
USDCAD 456
GBPJPY -4.7K
EURNZD -4.7K
CADJPY -268
AUDNZD 1.1K
USDCHF 344
AUDUSD -70
CHFJPY -466
NZDUSD 516
NZDJPY -1.6K
EURJPY -381
GBPNZD -6
XAUEUR 2.6K
EURCHF -12
EURAUD -269
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
20M 40M 60M 80M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +129.50 USD
Worst Trade: -271 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +77.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -139.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 2
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 169
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 10
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 6
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 36
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 12
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 15
ATFXGM2-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 11
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 3
Forex.comUK-Live 112
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 1
Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my   trading strategy sucessfuly like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro”  Strategy Dear Investor... I have been successfully serving you with my "Trade Pro" trading strategy like five years now... But my account has been permanently closed due to the broker changing their server so I can no longer serve you from this signal...  .If you want to  this long term successful strategy copy then subscribe to the below link....and stay successful....I hope this account will give you better success than the previous trading strategy... its more profitable than the previous one. because  The strategy has been updated a bit...

“Trade Pro” Strategy is now below-  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034

new is  (Trade )

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204034


============================

My channel:  https://t.me/FreeForexProSignal


My contact:   https://t.me/GliFxBD

WhatsApp: +8801926371777

========


  • i have Non Stop Live Trading  experience from 2010 with currency pair and Stock Trading  Etc ,


mainly i m GBP  and USD specialist ....!

The way of MY trading style Price Action with some unique Strategy ....!


======================>>>>>>

  • My investment philosophy; Investment is a comprehensive trading arts, the mainly  of it is to grasp the opportunity. As a strategi provider, i will make an investment under the premise of ensuring the safety of investment fund ,  Although this strategy can’t let you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I  believe that, as long as we hold the correct investment  strategy, our future  will be more successful...

===-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

How To set up your subscription: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r99S48RiKeA&amp

How to subscribe signal >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

how to install vps >>> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-


Valutazione media:
RobinSomm
56
RobinSomm 2025.09.27 10:06 
 

It blew my account. I sent a message to the signal provider and never got a reply.

cqing Zhou
106
cqing Zhou 2025.09.01 02:52 
 

跟单也要交学费

Pu Rong Liang
261
Pu Rong Liang 2025.09.01 02:39 
 

1星都给多了，妈的，一开始跟就爆仓，完全没有止损的扛单狗！！！！这些数据怎么来的！！！谁跟谁傻逼

Vantaa FX
44
Vantaa FX 2025.08.18 18:00   

skipped as no symbol found

274587466
132
274587466 2025.06.27 03:12 
 

你这往死里扛单，20美金都没有止损。你这种交易迟早爆仓。

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.01 14:07 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

